You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US markets regulator joins calls for speedy transition away from Libor

Sat, Jul 13, 2019 - 7:51 AM

BP_Securities and Exchange Commission_130719_32.jpg
The SEC said firms should also assess and mitigate the impact of the transition on their business strategy, processes and information systems.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] The US markets regulator on Friday added its voice to the chorus of global watchdogs calling for banks to promptly end their use of the Libor lending benchmark, warning that the industry was running out of time ahead of a 2021 deadline.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wants to see banks begin the process of assessing their existing contracts' exposure to the London interbank offering rate, known as Libor, and to ensure that all new contracts move to an alternative benchmark reference rate, most notably the Secured Overnight Financing Rate.

Globally, Libor is used to price contracts, from home loans to credit cards, worth US$300 trillion.

The SEC said firms should also assess and mitigate the impact of the transition on their business strategy, processes and information systems.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The expected discontinuation of Libor could have a significant impact on the financial markets and may present a material risk for certain market participants, including public companies, investment advisers, investment companies, and broker-dealers," the SEC wrote.

"The risks associated with this discontinuation and transition will be exacerbated if the work necessary to effect an orderly transition to an alternative reference rate is not completed in a timely manner," it said.

Libor is based on quotes submitted by banks. Its reputation as the market standard has been tainted in the wake of rigging scandals by traders, which resulted in billions of dollars in fines for major global banks, effectively signaling the 50-year-old benchmark's demise

The UK regulators have set a 2021 deadline for financial firms, including banks and investors, to transition away from the benchmark, presenting one of the biggest challenges faced by the global market in decades, according to regulatory experts.

The vice-chair of the Federal Reserve, Randal Quarles, who chairs an international body that monitors the global financial system, warned in April that the banking industry was not moving fast enough and that the US central bank would start to assess their transition plans as part of the regular examination process.

On Friday, the SEC also stressed that it expected financial firms to disclose relevant risks related to transition.

While larger firms, real estate firms and insurers had begun to disclose such risks, others were lagging, it said.

"However, for every contract held by one of these companies providing disclosure, there is a counterparty that may not yet be aware of the risks it faces or the actions needed to mitigate those risks," the SEC said.

"We therefore encourage every company, if it has not already done so, to begin planning for this important transition."

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds

Deutsche Bank pays US$197m to settle Vestia bribery case

UK banks expand influence as financial-crime rules reformed

Aberdeen to manage AIIB's US$500m ESG portfolio of Asian infrastructure bonds

Thailand central bank takes aim at capital inflows as baht climbs

Chance of Singapore easing monetary policy rises as economy flatlines: Reuters poll

Editor's Choice

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_JLBYD13AAA_3834459.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Transport

Warren Buffett's electric cars are here

Most Read

1 Greedy food industry to blame for obesity, diabetes epidemics
2 Sun Venture granted exclusive due diligence for 71 Robinson Rd
3 Singapore growth forecast risks sharper downgrade as Q2 GDP scrapes in at 0.1%
4 DBS chief sees 'four or five' candidates on his succession bench
5 Scale-up SG to groom promising Singapore firms to be world powerhouses

Must Read

BT_20190713_PGBRUNCH13COLOU_3834466.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Brunch

The doctor is online: why telemedicine apps need to tread with caution

BT_20190713_ABGDP1334V1_3834373.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

How low can GDP numbers go? DPM Heng rebuffs recession fears

BP_SGbiz_130719_1.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Government & Economy

No consensus on whether immediate pain relief is needed

BT_20190713_LLASTAR13_3834200.jpg
Jul 13, 2019
Technology

Rolls-Royce, A*Star pump extra S$8m into joint lab

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly