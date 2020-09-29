You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US pension funds sue Allianz after US$4b in coronavirus losses

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 12:20 AM

[FRANKFURT] Pension funds for truckers, teachers and subway workers have lodged lawsuits in the United States against Germany's Allianz, one of the world's top asset managers, for failing to safeguard their investments during the coronavirus market meltdown.

Market panic around the virus that resulted in billions in losses earlier this year scarred many investors, but no other top-tier asset manager is facing such a large number of lawsuits in the United States connected to the turbulence.

In March, Allianz was forced to shutter two private hedge funds after severe losses, prompting the wave of litigation the company says is "legally and factually flawed".

Together, the various suits filed in the US Southern District of New York claim investors lost a total of around US$4 billion. The fallout has also prompted questions from the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Allianz has said.

A spokesman for Allianz Global Investors said in a statement to Reuters: "While the losses were disappointing, the allegations made by claimants are legally and factually flawed, and we will defend ourselves vigorously against them." The plaintiffs are professional investors who bought funds that "involved risks commensurate with those higher returns," the spokesman added.

SEE ALSO

PGGM buys minority stake in Eurofiber from Antin

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The latest claims against Allianz and its asset management arm Allianz Global Investors last week include one from the pension fund for the operator of New York's transport system, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). It has 70,000 employees and made an initial investment of US$200 million.

Similar suits have been filed against Allianz by pension funds for the Teamster labor union, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and Arkansas teachers. The suits are seeking a jury trial to award damages.

The suits allege that Allianz Global Investors, in its Structured Alpha family of funds, strayed from a strategy of using options to protect against a short-term financial market crash.

The SEC's inquiry continues and Allianz is cooperating. The SEC did not respond to requests for comment.

Attracting investors with an "all-weather" investing approach, Allianz "bet the house" and "out of greed ...sacrificed the hard-earned pension and benefits of the MTA's workers, who at the time were risking their lives under Covid keeping New York alive," the MTA's lawsuit said.

The cases are a second front of litigation for Allianz, one of Europe's largest insurance companies. The Munich-based company and its competitors face suits for not paying claims related to business closures during the pandemic lockdowns.

The company's insurance business as a whole has been under pressure as it faces claims for cancelled events, and a decline in demand for car and travel insurance. It expects to post the first decline in annual profit in nearly a decade.

At the end of March, Allianz informed investors it was liquidating two funds, as well as an offshore feeder fund.

Investors lost 97 per cent on one of the funds, the suits say.

In April, Morningstar downgraded its rating for the remaining funds to negative "because of the failure in risk management protocols and the uncertainty".

Allianz disputed that rating and in July published an internal report that found that the losses "were not the result of any failure in the portfolio's investment strategy or risk management processes".

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole to build its own Saudi Bank after stake sale

HSBC in final talks to sell French retail business at hefty loss

AirAsia's BigPay to launch payments, remittance services in Singapore

Fitch affirms 'AA-' score on Singapore banks, holds negative earnings outlook

Zilingo CFO James Perry resigns to return to Citigroup for tech deals

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 12:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Credit Agricole to build its own Saudi Bank after stake sale

[PARIS] Credit Agricole plans to build its own corporate and investment bank in Saudi Arabia after selling the final...

Sep 29, 2020 12:00 AM
Government & Economy

Covid-19: Senior university leaders take pay cut; students affected by crisis get financial help

[SINGAPORE] Senior management at Singapore's six autonomous universities (AUs) have recently taken a pay cut in...

Sep 28, 2020 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Pelosi rallies US House Democrats on possible presidential election decision

[WASHINGTON] US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rallying Democrats to prepare for a once-in-a-...

Sep 28, 2020 11:50 PM
Government & Economy

China calls WTO ruling on Trump's tariffs 'objective and fair'

[GENEVA] China's ambassador to the World Trade Organization said on Monday that a panel ruling by the global trade...

Sep 28, 2020 11:36 PM
Technology

Microsoft gets into 5G race with Azure cloud for telecom operators

[STOCKHOLM] Microsoft unveiled a new cloud platform on Monday aimed at enabling telecom operators to build 5G...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with two in the community

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

URA restricts re-issue of option to purchase for same unit

Singapore to calibrate debt moratoriums soon

MYP to sell ABI Plaza for S$200m to CapitaLand fund entity

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.