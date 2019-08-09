You are here

US SEC proposes rule changes to ease company disclosure compliance

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 6:33 AM

The proposed changes to so-called Regulation S-K are subject to a 60-day public comment period. They are part of a broader effort by SEC Chairman Jay Clayton to modernise and in places ease the agency's regulatory regime for listed companies.
[WASHINGTON] The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday proposed changing the rules governing how publicly-traded companies disclose business, legal, and risk factors in regulatory filings in a bid to ease their compliance burden.

The proposal aims to improve readability of disclosures companies provide investors in regulatory filings while discouraging companies from including repetitive or non-material information, the SEC said.

"The world economy and our markets have changed dramatically in the more than 30 years since the adoption of our rules for business disclosures by public companies," Mr Clayton said in a statement. "Today's proposal reflects these significant changes."

