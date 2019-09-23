You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

US to unveil plan on making Treasury market more transparent

Mon, Sep 23, 2019 - 10:42 AM

[BENGALURU] The US government will reveal a plan on Monday to make the Treasury market more transparent, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed Treasury official.

The plan will be revealed to a Wall Street elite audience, central bankers and regulators during an event at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and will be announced by US Deputy Treasury Secretary Justin Muzinich, the report added.

The US Department of Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for details on the report.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had earlier this week said that the US would issue 50-year bonds if there is "proper demand," a move aimed at "derisking" the government's US$22 trillion of debt and locking in low interest rates.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banks at Wall Street have argued that transparency will make it harder for them to trade. However, automated market makers, which play a key role in modern trading, are of the view that greater disclosure will help them buy and sell more and reduce costs at the same time, the report added. 

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

New York Stock Exchange parent company introduces bitcoin

Banks worth US$47t adopt new UN-backed climate principles

Cash management is king for DBS

Debts with negative yields hit staggering US$17 trillion: BIS report

European banks fall behind US lenders in gender diversity

Stage set for Swiss franc rally as SNB saves policy ammunition

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly