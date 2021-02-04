 US Treasury's Yellen to meet financial regulators on Thursday to discuss volatility, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

US Treasury's Yellen to meet financial regulators on Thursday to discuss volatility

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 1:07 PM

af_janetyellen_040221.jpg
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet top financial regulators on Thursday to discuss recent volatility in financial markets driven by trading in stocks, including GameStop Corp, the Department of Treasury said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet top financial regulators on Thursday to discuss recent volatility in financial markets driven by trading in stocks, including GameStop Corp, the Department of Treasury said.

Ms Yellen will meet with the heads of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Reserve Board, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the statement said.

GameStop and other social media darlings rebounded in calmer trading on Wednesday from their sharp sell-off in the prior session as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter US trading regulations.

Banking & Finance

