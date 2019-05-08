You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Venezuela loosens currency exchange controls to allow forex trading

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 7:04 AM

lwx_ven_090519_36.jpg
Venezuela will allow local banks to open foreign currency trading platforms as part of a loosening of the Opec nation's exchange controls, according to a central bank resolution published on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[CARACAS] Venezuela will allow local banks to open foreign currency trading platforms as part of a loosening of the Opec nation's exchange controls, according to a central bank resolution published on Tuesday.

President Nicolas Maduro, facing a hyperinflationary economic collapse and a relentless weakening in the bolivar currency, has repeatedly promised to overhaul the system. But numerous plans have floundered because the central bank did not supply enough currency to meet market demand.

Economists routinely identify the struggling country's exchange control system as a hindrance to possible recovery from the economic meltdown. But financial industry experts warned Tuesday's move does not eliminate the 16-year-old system of currency controls.

The resolution says financial institutions will be authorised to carry out "purchase and sale of foreign currency by individuals and businesses". The central bank did not specify when the so-called "exchange tables" would begin to operate.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The measure will reduce the central bank's involvement in private sector exchange operations. But the resolution notes that the central bank will retain the right to intervene in the market and will be the entity that publishes the official exchange rate, after receiving information from each bank.

Central bank data shows the monetary authority has sold just US$32 million through its Dicom foreign exchange system so far this year. Mr Maduro's government has provided less and less foreign exchange to be auctioned through the Dicom system since oil prices collapsed in 2014.

The central bank stopped offering any foreign currency for sale through Dicom in the last week, after the United States slapped sanctions on the bank as part of its bid to pressure Mr Maduro to step down.

A slew of US sanctions on Venezuela since 2017 have made it ever-harder for local banks to move funds abroad, since foreign banks are hesitant to provide intermediary services.

Recently, the central bank began using piles of cash rather than electronic transfers to sell foreign exchange to local banks, a sign of how the nation's economy has become increasingly primitive.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Banks lose appetite for new Brexit fight

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

Not all banks are evil, and so TransferWise comes a-calling

Officials from 3 countries meeting on approach to Goldman in 1MDB case

Global bond traders betting against latest Trump threat

Bitcoin nears US$6,000 as more institutions embrace it

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hdb_090519_2.jpg
May 8, 2019
Real Estate

Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee

lwx_K S_090519_3.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Fake news law: appeal process would be fast, simple and low-cost: Shanmugam

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening