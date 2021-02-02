 Wall Street 'predators' make allies of political foes, Banking & Finance - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wall Street 'predators' make allies of political foes

Tue, Feb 02, 2021 - 2:19 PM

AK_wlst_0202.jpg
Recent stock market mayhem has done what appeals to rise above self-interest could not - gotten US politicians of all stripes to agree.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Recent stock market mayhem has done what appeals to rise above self-interest could not - gotten US politicians of all stripes to agree.

While the broad partisan landscape remains combatively polarised, elected officials from the conservative right to the progressive left are standing up against what they condemn as market manipulation by Wall Street.

Their first targets were hedge funds that bet shares would tank for companies in seemingly precarious financial positions such as GameStop, AMC movie theaters and Bed, Bath & Beyond.

The common tactic is known as "short-selling," and involves investors selling borrowed shares with the expectation of buying them back cheaper in the not-too-distant future, pocketing the difference.

But an army of amateur investors, using the "WallStreetBets" forum on online platform Reddit as a rallying point, sabotaged short-sellers last week with a massive campaign to buy shares, pushing prices up.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Amateur investors outmaneuvering wealthy hedge funds has fascinated the financial press and disrupted the stock market.

It has also prompted political leaders such as Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren to denounce machinations long at play on the New York Stock Exchange.

"What is happening with GameStop only reminds us of what has been happening for years on Wall Street," Ms Warren lamented in a CNN interview Sunday.

"It is a rigged game." The Massachusetts senator contended that it is time for the Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory body to "do its job." Independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont also took aim at Wall Street's business model, calling it "flawed" and saying the "outrageous" behavior of hedge funds and others should be looked into.

Meanwhile, ultra-conservative Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has vowed to crack down on hedge funds and brokerage platforms such as Robinhood, accusing them of combining forces to shut down threats.

Free market trading app Robinhood limited speculative trading last week on shares that were rocketing.

Mr Paxton subsequently announced a probe into Robinhood, which is also being looked at by New York attorney general Letitia James over how it handled GameStop trading.

Cruz in with AOC

Some see right-wing and left-wing ideologies converging in the face of a financial system believed to favor the elite.

But the common ground is not harmonious terrain.

Democratic New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded curtly on Twitter to Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz after he sided with her comment that Robinhood's attitude was unacceptable.

"I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there's common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out," the congresswoman nicknamed "AOC" told Mr Cruz, referring to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol Building.

"Happy to work with almost any other GOP that aren't trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign." Mr Cruz and other conservative Senate Republicans challenged the US presidential election results during a process that historically had been ceremonial.

Former US President Donald Trump was impeached an unprecedented second time after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol building in a deadly attack.

Monied manipulation

The Financial Services Commission in the House of Representatives and the Senate Banking Commission have announced hearings intended to shine a light on speculative practices in the stock market.

"People on Wall Street only care about rules when they're the ones getting hurt," said Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, chairman of the Banking Commission.

"American workers have known for years the Wall Street system is broken - they've been paying the price." Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who heads the House commission on financial services, has promised an investigation of "predatory and manipulative conduct" in the market.

Pressed on multiple sides, the SEC last week vowed to monitor and evaluate the "extreme volatility" of certain shares in order to protect small investors from abusive activity.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 2, 2021 02:54 PM
Government & Economy

TraceTogether data use balances between protecting public health and public safety: Vivian

THE government's approach to TraceTogether data, as formalised in a Bill debated in Parliament on Tuesday, "...

Feb 2, 2021 02:52 PM
Technology

SpaceX aims to launch 'all-civilian' trip into orbit

[WASHINGTON] SpaceX announced on Monday it's aiming to launch this year the first all-civilian mission into Earth's...

Feb 2, 2021 02:30 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on US rallies, cheap yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday as investors took heart from US rallies and a cheaper yen against the...

Feb 2, 2021 02:27 PM
Banking & Finance

India raises import levy on several items to boost local output

[MUMBAI] The government raised import duty on a range of products from raw cotton to electronics items to boost...

Feb 2, 2021 02:14 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore should adopt 'zero-trust' cybersecurity posture to safeguard against cyberattacks: Iswaran

SINGAPORE should adopt a "zero-trust" cybersecurity posture in order to protect networks against cybersecurity...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Japan to extend virus emergency, months before delayed Olympics

Asia: Stocks rally again as optimism returns to markets

AIA, China Strategic among bidders for Bank of East Asia's life insurance unit: sources

Covid forces Orthodox Jews to seek new dating venues

Study shows variant spreading in Britain could become resistant to vaccines

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for