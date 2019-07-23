Warren Buffett's charity lunch with crypto investor Justin Sun is postponed

The digital token known as Tron tumbled as much as 16 per cent after cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun postponed his charity lunch meeting with billionaire Warren Buffett because he developed kidney stones.

Mr Buffett and 29-year-old Mr Sun agreed to reschedule, according to a tweet Monday from his Tron Foundation. The lunch had been set for Thursday in San Francisco.

Mr Sun bid a record US$4.57 million this year to win the chance to dine with Mr Buffett as part of his annual charity lunch auction. Mr Sun, who launched Tronix in 2017, said in June that he was hoping to educate Mr Buffett, a self-professed cryptocurrency critic, on the benefits of crypto and the underlying technology, blockchain.

The postponement came only hours after Mr Sun tweeted invitations to other crypto boosters to join him, spurring speculation there may be other reasons for the decision. Mr Sun denied media reports that he was involved in illegal fundraising and money laundering, according to China's state-run Global Times.

BLOOMBERG