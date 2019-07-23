You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Warren Buffett's charity lunch with crypto investor Justin Sun is postponed

Tue, Jul 23, 2019 - 10:20 PM

yq-warrenb-23072019.jpg
The digital token known as Tron tumbled as much as 16 per cent after cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun postponed his charity lunch meeting with billionaire Warren Buffett because he developed kidney stones.
PHOTO: REUTERS

 

[PORTLAND] The digital token known as Tron tumbled as much as 16 per cent after cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun postponed his charity lunch meeting with billionaire Warren Buffett because he developed kidney stones.

Mr Buffett and 29-year-old Mr Sun agreed to reschedule, according to a tweet Monday from his Tron Foundation. The lunch had been set for Thursday in San Francisco.

Mr Sun bid a record US$4.57 million this year to win the chance to dine with Mr Buffett as part of his annual charity lunch auction. Mr Sun, who launched Tronix in 2017, said in June that he was hoping to educate Mr Buffett, a self-professed cryptocurrency critic, on the benefits of crypto and the underlying technology, blockchain.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The postponement came only hours after Mr Sun tweeted invitations to other crypto boosters to join him, spurring speculation there may be other reasons for the decision. Mr Sun denied media reports that he was involved in illegal fundraising and money laundering, according to China's state-run Global Times.

 

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Weak sterling unfazed as Johnson wins party vote as expected

Quantitative tightening to end as central banks sound retreat

JGBs rise on expectations for global monetary easing

Merger creates Australia's second-largest pension fund

Japan bankers feel pain of negative rates in their paychecks

Fraudsters exploit interest in Libra digital currency

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_230719_8.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Tag-team tack keeps Singapore businesses sustainable, fighting fit

BT_20190723_JABAKER23_3841977.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ferrier Hodgson joins Baker Tilly to extend global reach

BP_Koufu_230719_9.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Koufu share rally may have legs still as it seeks new growth

Must Read

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore headline, core inflation weaken in June

Rooftop of Hmlet Portofino, Singapore.png
Jul 23, 2019
Garage

Co-living firm Hmlet raises US$40m in Series B round

AK_sgsl_2307.jpg
Jul 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 23, 2019
Real Estate

Lakepoint condo in Jurong up for collective sale with S$640m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly