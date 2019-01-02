You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wells Fargo appoints Charles Peck as public finance chief

Wed, Jan 02, 2019 - 5:50 AM

SL_Wells Fargo_020119_15.jpg
WELLS Fargo & Co named Charles Peck as the head of public finance to replace Stratford Shields, who left the job after little over a year at the bank.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

WELLS Fargo & Co named Charles Peck as the head of public finance to replace Stratford Shields, who left the job after little over a year at the bank.

Mr Shields brought Mr Peck to Wells Fargo last year from Morgan Stanley to run municipal investment banking in the west and Midwest. Mr Peck, who worked at Morgan Stanley for 12 years and was based in Denver, will move to New York and report to Marty Bingham.

"We have a diverse platform of talented bankers and I'm pleased to be leading this team in 2019 from a position of strength," Mr Peck said in an emailed statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Shields, who was previously a managing director at RBC Capital Markets and head of public finance at Morgan Stanley, joined Wells Fargo in November 2017 as the company was dealing with the fallout from the bank's fake accounts scandal. Some municipalities and states halted work with the bank, putting pressure on the department as debt sales dropped and underwriting fees stayed stagnant.

Mr Shields shook up the department by dismissing senior bankers in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles and bringing in colleagues from his former employer.

Wells Fargo was the sixth-biggest underwriter of long-term municipal debt in 2018, up one spot from the previous year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. However, the bank's share of the market for underwriting new municipal-bond deals declined by almost one percentage point to 4.6 per cent.

Mr Peck served as an executive director of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives Subcommittee on Select Issues and Majority Policy Committee before he joined Morgan Stanley, according to his LinkedIn page. While working in politics, he focused on debt and capital markets issues, land-use policy, economic development and pension reform, according to Wells Fargo spokeswoman Ann Marie Mcdonald.

He is a graduate of York College of Pennsylvania and has a Masters in Public Administration from George Washington University. BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

Treasuries may have to wait till after new year for better results

Deutsche Bank strategist nails S&P 500 with Fed theory

Wells Fargo's mortgage loan mistake results in foreclosures for homeowners

Treasury yield plumbs 10-month low heading into new year holiday

Singapore Life gets US$20m investment from listed US insurer

Nov business lending chilled by headwinds

Editor's Choice

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
4 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
5 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

Must Read

Jan 2, 2019
Stocks

Wide range of STI forecasts reveals hazy outlook in 2019

Jan 2, 2019
Garage

VC firms bullish on 2019 as region steps into the limelight

SL_HSK_020119_11.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat to deliver Budget Statement 2019 on Feb 18

BT_20190102_KRTAISENG_3656985.jpg
Jan 2, 2019
Real Estate

Charles & Keith buys S$60m building next to HQ in Tai Seng Link

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening