Westpac says regulator may include more allegations in money-laundering case

Australia's Westpac Banking Corp on Friday said it was notified by the financial crime watchdog that it may include additional allegations of wrongdoing in its case against the lender for breaching anti-money laundering laws.

Westpac said in a statement that AUSTRAC had requested further information on matters including suspicious transactions for 272 customers previously reported.

The country's second-largest lender has previously said an internal investigation had concluded that child exploitation payments made through its system were the result of "faults of omission" and not intentional wrongdoing.

REUTERS