You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Westpac's half-year profits tumble more than 60%

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 7:04 AM
UPDATED Mon, May 04, 2020 - 8:40 AM

YM-westpac-040520.jpg
Westpac Banking Corp on Monday deferred a decision on its interim dividend and posted a 70 per cent drop in first-half cash earnings, hit by steep costs over a money laundering scandal and a surge in charges for bad loan provisions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Westpac announced on Monday its half-year net profit had fallen 62 per cent, making it the latest Australian bank to see profits dive during the coronavirus crisis.

The bank reported a profit of A$1.19 billion (S$1.08 billion) in the first half of the financial year, down 62 per cent compared to the same period in 2019

Westpac Group CEO Peter King said the bank had set aside A$2.24 billion in impairment charges, including A$1.6 billion to tackle the impact of the virus and A$900 million for a potential penalty from financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC.

The regulator has accused Westpac of committing 23 million breaches of money laundering and counterterrorism rules in "serious and systemic" law-breaking involving more than A$11 billion.

"This is the most difficult result Westpac has seen in many years," Mr King said.

SEE ALSO

Australia's 'Big Four' banks see shares fall after regulator urges dividend deferral

"It is significantly impacted by higher impairment charges due to Covid-19, as well as notable items including the AUSTRAC provision."

Mr King said Australia was facing a "sharp economic contraction" in 2020 with a rebound not expected until the December quarter.

But he said the bank retained a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity.

It comes after ANZ Bank said its half-year after-tax profits had fallen 50 per cent and NAB reported a 25 per cent drop in profits.

Like ANZ, Westpac deferred a decision on interim shareholder dividend payments due to the ongoing economic uncertainty.

Westpac said it had also deferred more than 100,000 home loans and 30,000 business loans worth a total of A$47 billion, as part of a government programme to ease pressure on Australians during the country's virus shutdown.

AFP

Banking & Finance

Tighter scrutiny of derivatives clearers proposed amid standoff with banks

Economic pain will make slower but surer imprint in banks' results

iFast rides on the back of Covid-linked trading boom

World's oldest central bank hits legal roadblock in crisis fight

Sum of all fears still can't dispel speculation about inflation

Private equity poised to face a reckoning after gilded decade

BREAKING NEWS

May 4, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says US to have coronavirus vaccine by end of year

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump on Sunday said the United States will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of...

May 4, 2020 07:58 AM
Government & Economy

Trump says more help is coming for out-of-work Americans

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump promised that more federal assistance is coming for Americans put out of work by...

May 4, 2020 07:45 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil's Bolsonaro headlines anti-democratic rally amid alarm over handling of coronavirus

[BRASILIA] Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attacked Congress and the courts in a speech to hundreds of supporters...

May 4, 2020 07:40 AM
Government & Economy

Trump leadership void on South Asia persists as diplomat retires

[WASHINGTON] The acting top US diplomat for South Asia announced her retirement on Sunday, as President Donald Trump...

May 4, 2020 07:38 AM
Government & Economy

UK starts state-backed loans for smallest firms

[LONDON] A government-backed loan scheme to help Britain's small businesses survive the coronavirus lockdown comes...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.