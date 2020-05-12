You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Window for this bullish Hong Kong dollar trade is closing

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 1:37 PM

[HONG KONG] Hedge funds may have just weeks left to make good money from the long Hong Kong dollar carry trade.

Local interest rates, which have remained stubbornly high relative to those in the US, will fall at a faster pace once a measure of the city's liquidity pool exceeds HK$100 billion (S$18.29 billion), according to Bank of America Corp. At HK$94.7 billion from Wednesday, that threshold is soon approaching. The result would be a narrowing of the Hong Kong dollar's yield advantage over the greenback, which has persisted since November.

Selling the greenback and using the proceeds to buy Hong Kong dollars had delivered Asia's highest Sharpe ratio - a measure of returns adjusted for price swings - earlier in the year. Now, the Hong Kong dollar carry trade ranks just seventh in the region over the past three weeks. Any unwinding that's too rapid, however, could lead to a selloff and send the currency all the way to the weak end of its trading band.

"We are already starting to see some of the long-Hong Kong dollar carry trade lose its charm," said Claudio Piron, co-head of Asia foreign-exchange and rates strategy at Bank of America. He predicts the currency will drop to the weak end at 7.85 per greenback by year-end. "When the aggregate balance rises above HK$100 billion, the funding pressures will ease."

The Hong Kong dollar last month climbed to the strong end of where it can technically trade with the greenback at HK$7.75, for the first time since 2016 on investor appeal with the carry trade. The city's aggregate balance has soared from HK$54 billion over the past three weeks, as the authorities sold local dollars and reduced debt issuance to defend the foreign-exchange peg.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong's central bank sells HK$2.79b after HK dollar rises to trading limit

A richer cash supply is also good news for a city mired in a record economic slump and with liquidity pressures arising later this year ahead of planned large stock listings.

While the intervention has helped to lower borrowing costs, it's not yet aggressive enough to damp the carry trade altogether. Hong Kong's one-month interbank interest rate - known as Hibor - was more than 60 basis points higher than its US counterpart as of Monday, even though it's at about a third of the level seen at the start of April. The gap reached a two-decade high of more than one percentage point last month.

The liquidity pool will peak this quarter at HK$110 billion, said Samuel Tse, an economist at DBS Bank, forecasting the Hong Kong dollar will weaken to 7.8 per greenback when the gap between Hibor and US Libor contracts to around 20 basis points. The city's currency, which is allowed to trade in a range of 7.75 to 7.85, was trading at 7.7504 per US dollar on Tuesday afternoon, a few pips from the strong end of its trading band.

To be sure, bullish bets on the currency could become attractive from time to time in the second half of 2020, according to Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank. Then, stock listings of Chinese companies in the city may drive demand for the Hong Kong dollar, potentially sending local interest rates higher.

But for now, Ms Liu says, "The room for long-Hong Kong dollar arbitraging is getting smaller."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars hit by virus unease, China trade tensions

Revolut hires new Singapore executives as it ramps up regional growth

PBOC vows to offset virus impact with 'more powerful' policies

BOJ appoints first female executive director

India bond yields surge as government borrowing rises to cushion pandemic blow

For central banks, hope for precision fades amid pandemic uncertainty

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 01:35 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea deploys mobile data, police to tackle nightlife virus cluster

[SEOUL] South Korean authorities said Tuesday they were using mobile phone data to trace Seoul nightclub visitors as...

May 12, 2020 01:24 PM
Energy & Commodities

China suspends imports from four Australian abattoirs as ties sour trade

[SYDNEY] China has suspended imports from four large Australian meat processors, Australia's Minister for Trade...

May 12, 2020 01:15 PM
Transport

Toyota expects 79.5% annual operating profit drop due to virus

[TOKYO] Toyota on Tuesday said it expected a 79.5 per cent drop in its annual operating profit this fiscal year as...

May 12, 2020 01:13 PM
Energy & Commodities

Egypt coaxes wheat from local farmers as foreign suppliers balk

[CAIRO] The world's biggest wheat buyer is boosting purchases from local growers in a push to stockpile grain as the...

May 12, 2020 01:13 PM
Transport

Changi Airport to close T4 from May 16 as part of further consolidation

CHANGI Airport will be temporarily suspending operations at Terminal 4 (T4) from May 16 as part of further...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.