Wirecard confirms profit target after publishing delayed results

Wirecard, the German payments company, confirmed its profit forecast for 2019 as it published annual results that were delayed by investigations into allegations of fraud and false accounting at its Singapore office.

Wirecard on Thursday said it expected earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of between 740 million euros (S$1.1 billion) and 800 million euros, this year.

REUTERS