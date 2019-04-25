You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wirecard confirms profit target after publishing delayed results

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 1:55 PM

BP_Wirecard_250419_56.jpg
Wirecard, the German payments company, confirmed its profit forecast for 2019 as it published annual results that were delayed by investigations into allegations of fraud and false accounting at its Singapore office.
PHOTO: AFP

[MUNICH] Wirecard, the German payments company, confirmed its profit forecast for 2019 as it published annual results that were delayed by investigations into allegations of fraud and false accounting at its Singapore office.

Wirecard on Thursday said it expected earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of between 740 million euros (S$1.1 billion) and 800 million euros, this year.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Banking & Finance

ECB needs year of two halves with growth pickup elusive for now

World's biggest money-printer maker makes push into beverage carton printing

Shaving milliseconds off currency trades could make Singapore billions

Rich clients add US$22b to UBS this year as Q1 net profit beats estimates

Untested China bond structure sparks market angst after default

Bank of England to refrain from rate hike until August 2020: think tank

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 One third of job roles in finance may be impacted by automation: MAS-IBF study

Must Read

hyflux.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives letter of intent for S$400m investment; banks seeking judicial management

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: AEM Holdings up 9.5% after news of higher sales orders

Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascendas Hospitality Trust should merge with Ascott Reit, says Quarz Capital

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening