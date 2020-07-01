You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wirecard debt hedges set to pay out US$212m to funds

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 4:30 PM

ym-wirecard-240620.jpg
Hedge funds that bought credit insurance on Wirecard debt are among those in line for a windfall of as much as US$212 million after the disgraced German payments company filed for insolvency last week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Hedge funds that bought credit insurance on Wirecard debt are among those in line for a windfall of as much as US$212 million after the disgraced German payments company filed for insolvency last week.

A committee of traders ruled late on Tuesday that Wirecard has gone through a so-called bankruptcy credit event, triggering payouts to holders of credit-default swaps. These contracts are commonly used by hedge funds to make bets on a company running into trouble as well as by bond investors to hedge their exposure.

Wirecard filed for court protection in Munich on June 25 after disclosing more than US$2 billion was missing from its balance sheet. The scandal led to the arrest of former chief executive officer Markus Braun and inflicted severe damage to the reputation of Germany's financial sector. The country's deputy finance minister has pledged a quick overhaul of regulatory oversight.

Wirecard's credit derivatives reference its 500 million-euro (S$782.9 million) bond due 2024 which is now in default and quoted at about 20 US cents on the euro, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The decision is binding on swaps governed by 2014 definitions and the panel will meet again to decide whether an auction should be held to settle the contracts, the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee said in a statement on its website.

SEE ALSO

South Korea to probe its private funds after hedge fund scandal

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

HSBC boosts regional equities teams with senior hires from Deutsche Bank

South Korea to probe its private funds after hedge fund scandal

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

DBS to make second cut on Multiplier account rates this year

Wirecard administrator says received inbound interest for assets

BlackRock eyes distressed property, private debt and equity

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 04:26 PM
Government & Economy

215 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 10 in the community

[SINGAPORE] There are 215 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Wednesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 44,122...

Jul 1, 2020 04:23 PM
Government & Economy

GE quick takes: NSP campaigns to stop GST hike; Potong Pasir candidates unveil plans

SINGAPORE will go to the polls on July 10 in an election that will see all 93 seats in 31 constituencies contested...

Jul 1, 2020 04:19 PM
Transport

Geely's Volvo announces its biggest ever recall over seat belt cable

[STOCKHOLM] Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it was recalling nearly 2.2 million cars built between 2006 and 2019 to...

Jul 1, 2020 04:15 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC boosts regional equities teams with senior hires from Deutsche Bank

HSBC on Wednesday said it has made two Singapore-based senior appointments to strengthen its South-east Asia...

Jul 1, 2020 04:15 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares shed early gains amid mixed cues

[SEOUL] South Korean shares dipped on Wednesday as fears of Sino-US tension over China's crackdown in Hong Kong and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.