You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wirecard defends accounting after report of unit's delayed audit in Singapore

Wed, Nov 20, 2019 - 4:08 PM

WH_wirecard_181226.jpg
Wirecard AG said it followed all reporting obligations properly, rejecting a news report over delays to an audit of the German company's accounts in Singapore from 2017.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] Wirecard AG said it followed all reporting obligations properly, rejecting a news report over delays to an audit of the German company's accounts in Singapore from 2017.

Ernst & Young couldn't form a "final audit opinion" on the Singapore operations based on local SFRS accounting standards because the firm couldn't access all documents due to restrictions from an ongoing investigation in the Asian country, Wirecard said in a statement on Wednesday. The shares fell about 10 per cent in pre-market trading.

It was not due to, "as mistakenly suggested in the article, by irregularities", Wirecard said. "The local financial statements were duly audited within this scope." A spokesman for Ernst & Young in Germany declined to comment, citing client confidentiality.

Wirecard's shares have whipsawed this year after several media reports raised questions about accounting methods, all of which the company has rejected. The digital payments company is bolstering best practices by ramping up the number of employees in compliance by about 50 per cent to 230 this year and by splitting its legal and compliance departments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ernst & Young can't determine the adequacy, completeness and accuracy of the financial statements of Wirecard Singapore unit, German daily Handelsblatt reported late on Tuesday, citing a statement from the auditor filed with the Singapore financial regulator.

SEE ALSO

Wirecard expects to be cleared in Singapore police probe, says CEO

Wirecard said the restrictions weren't relevant for the audits of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, adding that its annual reports for 2017 and 2018 aren't affected.

"All reporting obligations have been followed properly including the auditor's opinion on the local stand-alone financial statements 2017", which has been filed with authorities in Singapore, Wirecard said. "The reporting of the stand-alone financial statements for the financial year 2018 is close to completion."

BLOOMBERG

Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes millennials with savings product offering 2% interest rate

Longer-term Singapore government bonds facing headwinds: DBS

Australia's Westpac accused of 23 million money laundering breaches

HDB to sell new S$700m 1.75% senior bond at par

Morgan Stanley pushes advisers to boost revenue in 2020 pay plan: sources

US banks BB&T and SunTrust get final approval of merger

BREAKING

Nov 20, 2019 03:54 PM
Stocks

Alibaba won't join Hong Kong's stock benchmark any time soon

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group Holding L won't feature in Hong Kong's most widely followed stock benchmark unless the...

Nov 20, 2019 03:32 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Shares slide as US, China spar over Hong Kong protests

[SEOUL] South Korean shares lost more than 1 per cent on Wednesday as rising tension between the United States and...

Nov 20, 2019 03:28 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares tumble on Westpac breach, Sino-US trade rhetoric

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended nearly 1.5 per cent lower on Wednesday, dented by losses in financials, and as US...

Nov 20, 2019 03:27 PM
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes millennials with savings product offering 2% interest rate

STANDARD Chartered is riding on the millennial wave for savings and investments, with the launch of its first...

Nov 20, 2019 03:03 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on fresh trade worries

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday as the market was weighed down by fresh concerns on US-China trade...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly