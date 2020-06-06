You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Wirecard offices searched in probe targeting senior management

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 8:11 AM

nz_Wirecard_060647.jpg
Wirecard AG's headquarters were searched on Friday morning by German prosecutors as part of a probe involving the company's senior management.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[ASCHHEIM] Wirecard AG's headquarters were searched on Friday morning by German prosecutors as part of a probe involving the company's senior management.

"The investigations are not targeting the company, but members of the management board," Wirecard said in a statement. "The management board is confident that the issue will be resolved and the allegations prove unfounded."

Wirecard shares fell as much as 12 per cent during after-market trading on Tradegate compared to Friday's close.

Munich prosecutors said in a statement that BaFin, Germany's financial regulator, filed a "criminal complaint against those responsible at Wirecard for suspected market manipulation" regarding "misleading signals" given by Wirecard during March and April. The prosecutor has initiated proceedings against Wirecard's entire board of directors, including chief executive officer Markus Braun.

Wirecard last year launched a special audit from KPMG into its accounting and business practices, to be completed by the end of the first quarter 2020. On March 12, Wirecard in a filing said the publication will take until April 22, adding that it found nothing to indicate that its annual reports for 2016 to 2018 needed to be corrected.

SEE ALSO

Acra inspects KPMG's 2011 to 2018 audit of Hyflux

The publication of the KPMG report was again delayed on April 22, when Wirecard reiterated that the current, preliminary KPMG findings didn't suggest the firm needed to restate its annual reports, adding no substantial findings had been made in all four areas of the probe, including the third-party partner business.

Wirecard's shares surged following the statements.

However, KPMG concluded in late April that it was unable to obtain the data needed to confirm past revenues, and criticised the payment processor for internal "shortcomings" and unwillingness by its third-party partners to contribute to the report.

Wirecard is attempting to rebuild its reputation after facing repeated allegations about its accounting methods raised in a series of articles by the Financial Times. On Friday, Wirecard said the investigation was related to "ad hoc news preceding the publication of the KPMG report on the special audit", Wirecard said in the statement.

Wirecard hired KMPG to look into its third-party partner business as well as its operations in India and Singapore following the reports by the Financial Times that accused the company of accounting fraud in several countries. Since then, the German fintech has drip-fed parts of the report to the market, including a statement last week that said KPMG had not made any substantial findings of questionable accounting methods in all four areas of the audit.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

SMEs must go digital for survival

UOB seeks to maintain dividend policy despite Covid-19 woes

Fortitude Budget: Govt will not take advantage of low interest rates to borrow

Bitcoin diehards revisit roots with virtual conference giveaway

Mega rally in Philippine bonds has room to run along with peso

Australia to toughen foreign investment laws citing national security

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 6, 2020 08:22 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold sags as 'mind-blowing' US unemployment rate curbs haven demand

[NEW YORK] Gold posted the longest run of weekly losses since September as surprisingly better US job numbers...

Jun 6, 2020 08:17 AM
Transport

Hertz's possibly worthless stock soars in risky recovery bet

[ESTERO] Hertz Global Holdings shares are rallying two weeks after the company filed for bankruptcy in an extreme...

Jun 6, 2020 07:58 AM
Life & Culture

Blood pressure drugs linked to lower Covid-19 death risk; two journals retract studies

[BENGALURU] The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and...

Jun 6, 2020 07:51 AM
Garage

Miguel McKelvey, co-founder of WeWork with Adam Neumann, to leave company

[BENGALURU] WeWork's Miguel McKelvey, who co-founded the troubled office-sharing startup with Adam Neumann, will...

Jun 6, 2020 06:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil climbs 5% on US jobless drop, Opec+ meeting hopes

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the May US jobless rate and Opec's decision to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.