Wirecard says missing 1.9b euros likely do not exist; withdraws results

Mon, Jun 22, 2020 - 10:45 AM

YM-wirecard-290420.jpg
Wirecard said on Monday that there was a likelihood that the missing amount of 1.90 billion euros (S$2.97 billion) from its accounts simply did not exist.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Wirecard said on Monday that there was a likelihood that the missing amount of 1.90 billion euros (S$2.97 billion) from its accounts simply did not exist.

The scandal-hit German payments firm said it was also withdrawing its full-year 2019 and first quarter 2020 financial results.

"The Management Board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.90 billion euro do not exist," the company said in a statement.

Additionally, the company said it is examining a range of possible measures to ensure continuation of its business operations, which include cost reductions, restructuring, disposal or termination of business units.

Chief executive officer Markus Braun quit on Friday as the company's search for US$2.10 billion of missing cash hit a dead end in the Philippines and scrambled to secure a financial lifeline from its banks.

SEE ALSO

Wirecard's missing 1.9b euros did not enter Philippine system: central bank

The central bank of Philippines said on Sunday that none of the US$2.10 billion missing from the Wirecard appeared to have entered the Philippine financial system.

REUTERS

