Wirecard's Braun dumps stock, joins rank of ex-billionaires

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Aschheim, Germany
MARKUS Braun started last week with a US$1 billion stake in Wirecard AG, the digital payments company he ran. By the end of the week he was out of his job as chief executive officer and more than half his shares had been liquidated to meet a margin call.
Mr Braun...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes