You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

World’s biggest pension fund reports record US$136b loss amid market turmoil

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 3:25 PM

colin-pf-1.JPG
Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund lost 9.1 per cent, or 14.8 trillion yen (US$136 billion), in the three months ended Dec 31, it said in Tokyo on Friday. The decline in value was the steepest based on comparable data back to April 2008. Domestic stocks were the fund's worst performing investment, followed by foreign equities.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] The world's biggest pension fund posted a record loss after a global equity rout last quarter pummeled an asset class that made up about half of its investments.

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund lost 9.1 per cent, or 14.8 trillion yen (US$136 billion), in the three months ended Dec 31, it said in Tokyo on Friday. The decline in value was the steepest based on comparable data back to April 2008. Domestic stocks were the fund's worst performing investment, followed by foreign equities.

While stocks helped the GPIF generate returns for the previous two fiscal years, December's global rout underscored the risks facing the fund since it revamped strategy in 2014 to accumulate stocks and pare domestic bonds. The GPIF may have little choice but to invest in equities as fixed-income yields, especially those of Japanese government debt, are too low, said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co in Tokyo.

"It makes a sense for the GPIF to hold some risk assets in this environment because yields are low globally and bond investments don't give good returns," Mr Fujiwara said. "Yet from a pensioner's point of view, it takes too much risk on its investments."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

More than US$10 trillion in equity value was wiped out from the global markets last quarter as an ongoing trade spat between the US and China raised concern over a slowdown in growth.

The Topix index plunged 18 per cent in the October-December period, the biggest quarterly decline since 2008, while the S&P 500 Index dropped 14 per cent, the most since 2011. Japan's currency strengthened 3.7 per cent against the dollar in the quarter.

BLOOMBERG

nnnn

Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank swings to first full year profit in 4 years after tepid Q4

Schroders acquires Singapore-based Thirdrock Group's wealth management business

Singapore digital firm InstaReM joins Visa's fintech fast-track programme

Australian, kiwi dollars steady as dovish Fed keeps lid on US dollar

Australia government says credit a priority in bank inquiry response

US banks shifting some London staff ahead of Brexit deadline

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
2 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
3 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
4 NTUC Income names Andrew Yeo as new CEO
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?

Must Read

BP_Tulip Garden_010219_98.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Real Estate

Tulip Garden S$907m collective sale to Yanlord, MCL successfully completed

BP_Indranee_010219_78.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 will continue government's strategy for navigating global uncertainty: Indranee

BP_No Signboard_221118_44_0.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

No Signboard Q1 losses deepen to S$573,643 as average customer spend shrinks

BP_SingPost_010219_81.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost's Q3 profit up 15.6% to S$50.2m on one-time gain

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening