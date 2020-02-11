You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

World Bank chief: some development banks worsening poor country debt burdens

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 6:14 PM

[WASHINGTON] World Bank President David Malpass on Monday chided other development banks for lending too quickly to heavily indebted countries, saying some were helping worsen already-challenging debt situations.

Mr Malpass said at a World Bank-International Monetary Fund debt forum in Washington that the Asian Development Bank, the African Development Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development were contributing to debt problems.

"We have a situation where other international financial institutions and to some extent development finance institutions as a whole, certainly the official export credit agencies, have a tendency to lend too quickly and to add to the debt problem of the countries," Mr Malpass said.

He said the Asian Development Bank was "pushing billions of dollars" into a fiscally challenging situation in Pakistan while the African Development Bank was doing the same in Nigeria and South Africa.

A spokesman for the Asian Development Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.

SEE ALSO

World Bank not considering new China loans to fight coronavirus, president says

The Manila-based development lender in December approved US$1.3 billion in loans for Pakistan, including US$1 billion for immediate budget support to shore up the country's public finances and US$300 million to help reform the country's energy sector.

The loans came as the country is struggling with billions of dollars in debt to China from Belt and Road infrastructure projects, which helped cause Pakistan to turn to the IMF for a US$6 billion loan programme in 2019.

Mr Malpass said there needed to be more coordination among international financial institutions to coordinate lending and maintain high standards of transparency.

"And so we have a very real problem of the IFIs themselves adding to the debt burden and, and there's pressure then I think on the IMF to sort through it and look at the best interest for the country," he said.

Mr Malpass also said that the new Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank was seeking to develop lending standards that were equal to those of the World Bank and was causing fewer problems than some of the more traditional development lenders.

Although China often gets blamed for burdening some developing economies through Belt and Road, Mr Malpass said the country was looking for ways to bring its debt contracts in line with international norms.

One way to do this is to improve transparency in lending contracts, to eliminate non-disclosure clauses that have hidden liens and contingent liabilities that could hamper economic growth.

In an interview, Mr Malpass cited liens against Angola's oil revenues associated with Chinese debt that were hidden by non-disclosure agreements, convenient for politicians and contractors.

"Let the people of the country see what the terms of the debt are as their government makes commitments," Mr Malpass said.

The World Bank's fund for the poorest countries, the International Development Association, is implementing a new set of lending rules on July 1 as it unlocks a new round of funding expected to make some US$85 billion in loans and grants available.

These are aimed at setting new standards for transparency and require coordination with other multilateral lenders working with the same country.

REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Bankers in Asia brace for a virus-related deal drought

World Bank not considering new China loans to fight coronavirus, president says

Harker says Federal Reserve may need to act if coronavirus takes toll on US economy, but not yet

Virus outbreak to take centre stage at local banks' FY19 results briefings

Singapore's financial district on high alert as infections surface there

Digital banks unlikely to replace existing bank accounts: study

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 06:12 PM
Companies & Markets

S'pore-listed firms warn of supply, shipment delays amid virus outbreak

MORE casualties have emerged among the Singapore-listed companies with plants in China, which is battling the...

Feb 11, 2020 06:06 PM
Consumer

Mastercard wins approval to enter China's US$27t market

[BEIJING] Mastercard won approval to set up a bank card clearing business in China, gaining access to a US$27...

Feb 11, 2020 06:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Jardine Cycle & Carriage loses Cycle & Carriage Bintang privatisation bid

REGIONAL automotive dealer Jardine Cycle & Carriage's bid to privatise its Malaysian arm was stymied at a...

Feb 11, 2020 06:01 PM
Government & Economy

WHO says Coronavirus emergency 'holds a very grave threat' for world

[GENEVA] China's coronavirus outbreak poses a "very grave threat for the rest of the world", the head of the World...

Feb 11, 2020 05:51 PM
Consumer

M&S picks CFO from supplier as executive suite’s door turns

[LONDON] Marks & Spencer Group Plc named a new chief financial officer from food supplier Greencore Group Plc,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
BT Asean
weekly