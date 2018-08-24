You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

World Bank says demand for blockchain bond tops expectations

Fri, Aug 24, 2018 - 8:15 AM

[WASHINGTON] The World Bank raised A$110 million (S$110.48 million) in the first-ever blockchain bond offering following investor demand that exceeded expectations, the global lender announced Thursday.

The Washington-based bank, which has embraced blockchain as a valuable tool in its economic development mission, had initially expected to garner A$50 million for the two-year bond, with a possible doubling of that size depending on investor interest.

"I am delighted that this pioneer bond transaction using the distributed ledger technology, bond-i, was extremely well received by investors," World Bank Treasurer Arunma Oteh said in a statement.

"We are particularly impressed with the breadth of interest from official institutions, fund managers, government institutions and banks."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Blockchain is a digital public registry of transactions that has aroused considerable enthusiasm in financial and government circles over its potential to facilitate transactions and improve supply chains and product verification in myriad industries.

World Bank areas of focus that could be helped by blockchain and other disruptive technologies include land administration, health, education and carbon markets, the bank said.

Investors included Commonwealth Bank of Australia, First State Super, Northern Trust and the Treasury Corporation of Victoria.

Derek Young, chief operating officer for group investments at QBE Insurance Group, another investor, said in remarks provided by the bank that blockchain offered "untapped potential for the application of this product to capital markets."

There is no central bank behind blockchain. The vehicle will be organised around Australian dollars.

The technology is most often associated with cryptocurrencies - like bitcoin - which often raise suspicions about their reliability and volatility, as well as their use for criminal purposes.

However, even some critics of bitcoin have said blockchain offers significant potential among emerging financial technologies.

Microsoft was an independent code reviewer for the bond offering, while TD Securities served as market maker.

AFP

Banking & Finance

JPMorgan is planning to hire for its midsize banking push abroad

Australian dollar may be en route to 70 US cents

Insurer AIA posts 17% rise in 1st-half new business value

Get robo-invest advice with just S$3,500 investment

Ho Bee Land to buy London property with HSBC green loan

More personal information up for sale in China

Editor's Choice

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

Most Read

1 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
2 Singtel shares surge 7.5% on potential union of Australia telecom rivals
3 Phoenix Heights sold en bloc for S$33.1 million to OKP Holdings associate
4 Singtel sells US$500m of 10-year bonds at 3.875% coupon; reoffered yield at 3.889%
5 After the bitcoin boom: Hard lessons for cryptocurrency investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_cbd_240818_5.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Forward earnings estimates pared as Q2 figures underwhelm

BT_20180824_SWATCH_3541600.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Consumer

Swiss watch exports post best half-yearly showing in six years

BT_20180824_WARBURG_3541520.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit: Warburg's platform for S-E Asian logistics assets

BT_20180824_BUNGALOW_3541463.jpg
Aug 24, 2018
Real Estate

Belmont Rd GCB fetches S$33.8m or S$2,243 psf

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening