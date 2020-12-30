You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

XRP cryptocurrency tumbles as Coinbase exchange moves to suspend trading

Wed, Dec 30, 2020 - 6:57 AM

rk_coinbase_301220.jpg
California-based Coinbase said on Monday it would suspend trading in XRP after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week charged an associated blockchain firm, Ripple, with conducting a US$1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

[LONDON] Cryptocurrency XRP slumped 19 per cent on Tuesday after Coinbase, a major US virtual coin exchange, said it would suspend trading in the digital currency.

California-based Coinbase said on Monday it would suspend trading in XRP after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week charged an associated blockchain firm, Ripple, with conducting a US$1.3 billion unregistered securities offering.

Ripple has rejected the charges, saying XRP is a currency and does not need to be registered as an investment contract.

XRP, the third-biggest cryptocurrency, was last down 18.7 per cent at an intra-day low of US$0.20, its lowest since July.

It has slumped by over half since the SEC move.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The move by Coinbase comes as it prepares for a stock market listing, with a confidential application to the SEC to go public. It would be the first major US crypto exchange to list on the stock market.

Coinbase, one of the most well-known cryptocurrency platforms, said trading in XRP moved into limit only from Monday, and would be fully suspended on Jan 19.

Financial regulators around the globe are still grappling with how to regulate bitcoin, XRP and rival cryptocurrencies.

Investors are watching for regulatory developments that could determine whether cryptocurrencies leap from a niche to a mainstream asset.

XRP, which often moves in tandem with Bitcoin, had rocketed in November to hit its highest level since 2018 as a rally in cryptocurrencies gathered pace.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Asia-Pacific wealth management a bright spot amid pandemic

Ant considers holding company that could be regulated more like a bank: sources

Brexit deal offers scant solace to City of London

Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020

UK banks, homebuilders likely to rise after Brexit deal struck

Ant considers holding company with regulation similar to bank: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 30, 2020 06:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

China meat association calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent Covid-19

[BEIJING] Chinese meat importers and processors have called on exporters in countries with Covid-19 outbreaks to...

Dec 30, 2020 06:46 AM
Transport

American Airlines restarts US commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

[CHICAGO] Boeing's 737 MAX resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time on Tuesday after a 20-...

Dec 30, 2020 06:23 AM
Government & Economy

Defying Trump, McConnell delays vote on US$2,000 checks and opposes defence veto

[WASHINGTON] US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trump's call to...

Dec 30, 2020 06:13 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street dips from record levels, additional stimulus uncertain

[NEW YORK] US stocks edged lower on Tuesday in choppy trading after hitting record highs, as investors worried about...

Dec 30, 2020 06:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on hopes US pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand

[LONDON] Oil prices climbed on Tuesday on hopes the United States will expand pandemic aid payments, a move that...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Twelve Cupcakes founders charged with offences under Employment of Foreign Manpower Act

Media tycoon Lai resigns as chairman of Next Digital

Value stocks shine amid recent market rebound: SGX

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98

Aviation sector to receive more state support

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for