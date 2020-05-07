You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Yen hits 7-week high vs dollar as risk sentiment sours

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 11:04 AM

nz_yen_070539.jpg
The safe-haven yen flirted with a seven-week high against the US dollar on Thursday as investors limited their exposure to riskier assets amid dire global economic data, rising trade tensions and concerns over the euro zone.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TOKYO] The safe-haven yen flirted with a seven-week high against the US dollar on Thursday as investors limited their exposure to riskier assets amid dire global economic data, rising trade tensions and concerns over the euro zone.

The yen rose to seven-week high of 105.985 per US dollar and last stood at 106.04. Against the euro, it traded at 114.63 yen per euro, having hit a 3 1/2-year high of 114.43 overnight.

"The yen is gaining as there are some questions over the European Central Bank's stimulus and as tensions between the United States and China increase again," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior strategist at Barclays.

Germany's highest court on Tuesday gave the European Central Bank three months to justify purchases under its bond-buying programme, or lose the Bundesbank's participation in one of its main stimulus schemes.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday renewed his aggressive criticism of China, as the Trump administration weighs punitive actions against Beijing over its early handling of the virus outbreak.

SEE ALSO

Euro falls amid worries about ECB bond-buying

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was closely watching to see if China is fulfilling its obligations under a Phase 1 trade deal the two countries signed in January before the coronavirus spread globally.

On the economic data front, US private employers laid off a record 20.2 million workers in April in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The staggering number, while widely anticipated since 30.3 million people had filed claims for unemployment benefits since March 21, underscored the colossal damage to the economy.

In Europe, euro zone business activity almost ground to a halt last month while retail sales suffered their largest decline on record in March amid government-imposed lockdowns.

In the UK, British construction suffered its sharpest decline on record, more than twice as large as the previous month, even though general construction work was not ordered by the government to stop.

The euro changed hands at US$1.0799 after three straight days of falls so far this week, hit also by the German court decision challenging the country's participation in the European Central Bank's stimulus.

The British pound eased a tad on Thursday to US$1.2324, touching its lowest level in almost two weeks.

The risk-averse mood undermined emerging market currencies.

The Brazilian real dropped to 5.714 per US dollar, just a hair above its record low touched last month after rating agency Fitch lowered the country's credit rating to negative.

Brazil's central bank slashed interest rates more than expected on Wednesday in a move aimed at shoring up the coronavirus-hit economy but one also likely to undermine the real further.

The currency has lost 4 per cent so far this month, and 29.7 per cent since the start of year, the worst among major emerging market currencies.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

US reaches settlement to recover over US$49m involving Malaysia's 1MDB

UOB's Q1 net profit falls 19% on lower margin, rising impairment

Singapore digibank hopefuls staying the course amid pandemic

HSBC targets Singapore oil trader as loan concerns escalate

DBS prices Singapore's first notes referencing Sora benchmark

Bond-buying risks could outweigh rewards for emerging market central banks

BREAKING NEWS

May 7, 2020 10:40 AM
Government & Economy

China reports 2 new coronavirus cases, both imported

[SHANGHAI] China reported two new coronavirus cases for May 6, unchanged from the same number of increases the day...

May 7, 2020 10:36 AM
Government & Economy

China's services sector contracts for 3rd month as job losses hit record: Caixin PMI

[BEIJING] China's services firms wallowed in contraction in April as layoffs hit a record and export orders plunged...

May 7, 2020 09:58 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slip on dour US data, overnight oil slump

[BENGALURU] Australian shares extended falls on Thursday as downbeat US economic data dashed hopes for a pickup in...

May 7, 2020 09:49 AM
Government & Economy

US reaches settlement to recover over US$49m involving Malaysia's 1MDB

[KUALA LUMPUR] The United States has reached a settlement to recover more than US$49 million involving Malaysian...

May 7, 2020 09:41 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Shares open with small loss

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged down at the open on Thursday following two days of gains and following losses on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.