You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Yuan slips to 2½-week low as oil plunge saps risk taking

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200422_YUAN_4095522.jpg
The onshore yuan opened at 7.0840 per US dollar and slipped to a low of 7.0924 at one point.
PHOTO: AFP

Shanghai

CHINA'S yuan eased to a 2½-week low against a buoyant US dollar on Tuesday, as investors fled to safety after crude prices turned negative for the first time in history.

Traders said risk sentiment took a hit after the historic plunge in crude futures as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for fuel and caused massive disruptions in the global economy.

Strength in the US dollar from safety flows and worries about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un added more pressure on the Chinese currency.

The onshore yuan opened at 7.0840 per US dollar and slipped to a low of 7.0924 at one point, the weakest since April 3.

SEE ALSO

US dollar surges, oil-linked currencies fall

At midday, spot yuan was changing hands at 7.0872, 136 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0752 per US dollar, 95 pips or 0.13 per cent weaker than the previous fix of 7.0657, the weakest since April 7.

"Apart from a rebound in the dollar, the slow recovery in the Chinese economy in the second quarter dragged by exports ... dented corporate supply of dollars in the market," Li Liuyang, analyst at China Merchants Bank, said in a note.

"And expectations for lower interest rates in China would also have a negative impact on the exchange rate." He expects the yuan to fall to the weaker side of 7.1 in April and May.

China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades. Economists widely expect China will roll out more stimulus measures in the near term. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

UOB to offer pre-approved loans of up to S$200,000 to small businesses impacted by Covid-19

Fed is buying US$41b of assets daily - and it is not alone

Businesses say big banks flouted 'first come, first served' for aid

Adyen Q1 profit up 34%; hires more staff

Credit Suisse shareholders urged to vote against chairman after spy scandal

UOB to offer small businesses pre-approved loans of up to S$200,000

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 22, 2020 12:20 AM
Transport

Qatar Airways defers half of some employees' wages for three months

[DUBAI] Qatar Airways on Tuesday said mid-level employees and above will have their salaries halved for at least...

Apr 22, 2020 12:04 AM
Government & Economy

Expo body proposes to postpone Expo 2020 Dubai for year, but keep name

[DUBAI] The awarding body for World Expos has proposed postponing Expo 2020 Dubai for a year because of the new...

Apr 21, 2020 11:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Credit Suisse shareholders urged to vote against chairman after spy scandal

[ZURICH] Shareholders should oppose the re-election of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse's chairman Urs Rohner...

Apr 21, 2020 11:36 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil dip a 'very short-run thing'; markets will find new normal: White House's Hassett

[WASHINGTON] White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday the current dip in oil prices is due to a "...

Apr 21, 2020 10:54 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales tumble in March

[WASHINGTON] US home sales dropped by the most in nearly 4-1/2 years in March as extraordinary measures to control...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.