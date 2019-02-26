You are here

Home > Banking & Finance
NEWS ANALYSIS

Zimbabwe struggles to convince doubters as it launches new currency

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190226_NVCURRENCY26_3706396.jpg
Many have welcomed the decision to abandon an unrealistic dollar peg for Zimbabwe's surrogate bond notes and electronic dollars, which were merged into a new currency called the RTGS dollar.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Harare

ZIMBABWE'S government has a trust problem as it introduces a discounted currency in a bid to reverse chronic cash shortages that left people struggling to get hold of basic goods.

Businesspeople and economists welcomed last week's decision to abandon an unrealistic dollar peg for the country's surrogate bond notes and electronic dollars, which were merged into a new currency called the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) dollar.

But they expressed doubts about whether the government has the fiscal and monetary discipline to stick to its commitment to lower the budget deficit and keep inflation in check.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"There is nothing to stop Zimbabwe printing money with this new currency," said Jee-A van der Linde, an analyst at South Africa-based NKC African Economics. "The government has basically kicked the can down the road in recent years by trying to stimulate the economy through excessive spending."

Zimbabwe's currency woes have undermined President Emmerson Mnangagwa's efforts to win back foreign investors who were sidelined under his ousted predecessor, Robert Mugabe.

The last time Zimbabwe had its own currency, a decade ago, Mr Mugabe's government was able to turn on the printing presses to fund higher salaries for government workers, curry favour with the military and pay political opponents - with disastrous economic consequences.

Residents of the capital, Harare, now wait outside banks for hours to withdraw a maximum of around US$30 in surrogate money or collect remittances from relatives abroad.

Snaking queues have become the norm at petrol stations because of a shortage of fuel.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube last week pledged to contain public spending and reiterated the importance of the independence of the central bank.

Yet, investors and Zimbabweans remain concerned that, should Mr Mnangagwa's government come under political or military pressure, it may revert to the tricks of the past.

Some also fear that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the country's central bank, will be unwilling to loosen its grip over the currency as its governor, John Mangudya, is thought to oppose the move to abandon the dollar peg.

"It's quite clear that the minister of finance wants a liberalised currency regime, whereas the governor of the Reserve Bank doesn't," said Eddie Cross, a Zimbabwean economist and former opposition lawmaker.

Whether Zimbabwean policymakers can convince their doubters, both in financial markets and on the streets, will be central to the success or failure of the new RTGS dollar.

If Zimbabweans begin to use banks instead of the black market to exchange any US banknotes they have stashed under their mattresses, then the government could start to rebuild its foreign currency reserves by buying those dollars from banks.

That could give it the wherewithal to relaunch the Zimbabwean dollar when the economy has turned a corner.

Zimbabwe ditched its own currency for the US dollar and other currencies in 2009, after hyperinflation reached 500 billion per cent the previous year. But as a chronic hard currency shortage worsened, it introduced a parallel system of bond notes and electronic dollars, nicknamed "zollars". The substitute currencies were pegged at 1:1 to the US dollar but traded at a discount on the black market.

A key test for the RTGS dollar was expected on Monday, when many Zimbabwean banks was buying and selling RTGS dollars on the interbank market for the first time. Some large firms will also be able to buy foreign currency from banks, but it is not clear how much or on what terms.

Many Zimbabweans are sceptical that the latest monetary intervention will reverse the crisis.

"The government has changed things over and over again," said Godfrey Chinani, who is worried that customers will no longer be able to afford the car parts he sells from a cramped shop in downtown Harare.

He wishes Zimbabwe had switched to the rand instead, as he buys his goods mainly from South Africa. "People get RTGS as salaries, but when you convert it to rand or US dollars it is worth nothing," he added. "It won't work."

The central bank sold US dollars to a handful of banks at around 2.5 RTGS dollars on Friday, an effective devaluation of 60 per cent. More than US$5 million changed hands on the interbank market, a senior RBZ official told The Standard newspaper.

In the coming weeks, the new currency is expected to weaken towards 3.5 to the dollar, the level at which bond notes have been trading on the black market.

Many Zimbabweans fear a return to the hyperinflation era that prevailed during part of Mr Mugabe's tenure if the RTGS dollar sinks much beyond that point.

Inflation already hit a 10-year high of 57 per cent in January, and some public servants say the currency devaluation means the government should raise their salaries by several times.

Authorities have pledged to control the currency's slide as part of a "managed float", but how they intend to do that remains a mystery. The central bank said last week it had secured "sufficient lines of credit" to launch the RTGS.

Analysts are scratching their heads as to where the money could have come from. "People are bound to ask what backs this new currency," said Mr van der Linde. "It's no wonder people are distrustful."

Informal currency traders in downtown Harare said they were waiting to see how the new currency traded on Monday before they changed their rates. REUTERS

Banking & Finance

Corporate bond markets haunted by elevated risks: OECD

UK bank CEOs paid 120 times their staff's median pay

The Fed will hike again - because it can

UK and US strike post-Brexit financial trades deal

Sterling rallies on talk UK government considering Brexit delay

Australian dollar boosted by risk rally, kiwi climbs on solid data

Editor's Choice

BP_Federal Reserve_250219_4.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour

BP_Validus Capital _250219_5.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Banking & Finance

P2P lender Validus eyes Singapore banks as new partners

BP_BEST World International _250219_7.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World to conduct independent review of business and accounting practices

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
4 How two brothers built a music school empire in Singapore
5 Bull run in US markets could stick around a while longer

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_250219_95.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts 2019 headline inflation forecast as January reading eases to 0.4%

doc748cy6ix4151gcsybo8i_doc6v0ear56yqhoxvyxowd.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

doc748d0tjtshl10dc64p93_doc72b03pxmc1jtw1gnoou.jpg
Feb 25, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove launches collective sale at reserve price of S$1.86b

Feb 25, 2019
Garage

Validus raises S$20.5m in Series B funds, partners Triputra’s Rachmat family in Indonesia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening