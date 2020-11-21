You are here

Home > Banking & Finance

Zurich Insurance nears US$4b deal for MetLife unit: sources

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 9:31 AM

[NEW YORK] Switzerland's Zurich Insurance Group is in advanced talks to acquire MetLife's US property and casualty (P&C) car and home insurance unit for close to US$4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Zurich Insurance issued a statement late on Friday confirming it was in discussions to acquire MetLife's US property and casualty business and cautioning that no deal was certain. It did not comment on the value of the deal.

The deal, executed through its Farmers Group subsidiary, would expand Zurich Insurance's P&C business, as the industry grapples with fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, which drove up claims for business interruptions and event cancellations.

It would also allow MetLife to exit a business in which it faces fierce competition from larger players such as State Farm, Geico and Progressive Insurance.

Its P&C business focuses more on car insurance, an area in which people have made fewer claims due to spending less time on the road during the pandemic.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

If the negotiations conclude successfully, a deal could be announced by early December, the sources said.

MetLife declined to comment.

MetLife, whose offerings also include life insurance, employee benefits and asset management, earlier this month reported a 68 per cent drop in third-quarter adjusted earnings at its US property and casualty division, to US$18 million.

The decline was driven by catastrophe losses caused by storms in the United States, it said.

The New York-based company's chief executive, Michel Khalaf, said during its latest quarterly earnings call that the P&C business had "an important strategic connection" to the rest of MetLife, but declined to comment on whether he would sell it.

MetLife has been turning to dealmaking to move into more profitable areas.

It said in September it would buy vision-care benefits company Versant Health for US$1.68 billion, which would make it the third-largest vision insurer in the United States by membership, and announced in December it would enter the pet insurance market by acquiring PetFirst Healthcare.

Zurich Insurance's US footprint currently includes Farmers Group, an administrator of insurance policies for Farmers Insurance. Zurich Insurance acquired Farmers Group in 1998, while Farmers Insurance is owned by its policyholders.

Farmers Insurance was the fifth and seventh-largest provider of home and auto insurance, respectively, in the United States in 2019, according to data provider S&P Global Market Intelligence. MetLife was 14th and 18th, respectively.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Banking & Finance

Alpha Bank picks Davidson Kempner as preferred bidder for US$12b bad loans: sources

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up

Revolut Singapore loses heavyweight compliance chief

Sim Leisure's KidZania deal seeks shareholders' nod only after completion

Aviva Singlife sees hot demand for S$550m notes as orders exceed S$3.5b

Mizuho to cut Singapore office space on work-from-home success: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 21, 2020 09:21 AM
Energy & Commodities

Plotting future, US biofuel industry seeks federal clean fuel programme from Biden

[NEW YORK] America's biggest biofuel companies plan to ask President-elect Joe Biden to impose a nationwide standard...

Nov 21, 2020 09:14 AM
Government & Economy

Trump to take part in virtual G-20 summit: US official

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump will participate in the virtual Group of 20 (G-20) summit being hosted by...

Nov 21, 2020 09:02 AM
Consumer

AstraZeneca starts new Covid-19 prevention trials of antibody cocktail

[LONDON] AstraZeneca started late-stage trials on Saturday of an experimental long-acting monoclonal antibody...

Nov 21, 2020 08:44 AM
Garage

Mobile e-commerce startup Wish files IPO, claims 108m users

[NEW YORK] The operator of the mobile e-commerce startup Wish filed documents for a share offering Friday, revealing...

Nov 21, 2020 08:31 AM
Transport

Tesla shatters records in climb to Nasdaq's top performing spot

[NEW YORK] Tesla is wrapping up its biggest week in three months as news that Elon Musk's electric-vehicle maker...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS seeks to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins

Hot stock: SPH climbs 10.5% on heavy volume, hits four-month high

Celebrating the passion behind local brands

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up in bank

CIMB Singapore axes three business heads amid shake-up

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for