You are here

Home > Brunch

MAS bans 2 former traders, insurance agent for dishonest conduct

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 5:13 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has slapped prohibition orders on three individuals, who worked separately for Jefferies Singapore and Legacy, for dishonest conduct.

Jeremy Lee Seow Poh, the former managing director and head of sales for the fixed income desk at Jefferies Singapore, was slapped with a four-year ban for not disclosing his trades in bonds from May 2011 to December 2012.

Mr Lee had traded in bonds using his private banking account which was not disclosed to Jefferies Singapore, MAS said.

Ong Eng Keong, former senior vice-president of credit trading in the same company, has also been banned for two years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

According to MAS, Mr Lee had colluded with Mr Ong to trade against Jefferies Singapore using privileged information obtained in their course of work on Jefferies Singapore's fixed income desk. Mr Lee also shared the trading profit with Mr Ong.

Both men were prohibited from trading in bonds during their employment with Jefferies Singapore without the company's knowledge and approval as this would conflict with the company's trading activities as well as its clients.

MAS said that Jefferies Singapore would not have entered these trades if it was aware of Mr Lee being the counterparty, due to possible conflict of interests between Mr Lee, Mr Ong, the firm and its clients.

Meanwhile, former representative of Legacy Yap Chee Hoe has been banned for two years after forging the signatures of five individuals in their insurance application forms to expedite their purchases of insurance policies between May and July 2017.

According to MAS, Mr Yap also provided false information about one of the individual's health and employment status in one of the said applications. The individuals impacted did not suffer any losses as the applications were either withdrawn by them or cancelled by Legacy after the misconduct was discovered.

Mr Lee, Mr Ong and Mr Yap are all banned from performing any regulated activity under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA), and from providing any financial advisory service under the Financial Advisors Act (FAA).

They are also not allowed to take part in the management, acting as a director or becoming a substantial shareholder of any capital market services firm under the SFA and FAA.

Brunch

Is Asia giving back enough?

Flat forward: What can businesses learn from the Nordic management model?

Will Jewel be Changi's game-changer?

Industry's bright spark: Adding bite to additive manufacturing

A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate

Beyond the core: Singapore's office decentralisation

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Best World.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA US Hospitality Trust debuts on SGX mainboard at US$0.875, just off IPO price

AK_hdb_0905.jpg
May 9, 2019
Real Estate

HDB resale volume up 16.5% in April as resale prices slip 0.4%: SRX

May 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore life insurance sector sees 1% rise in new business premiums for Q1 to S$937.2m: LIA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening