The Business Times 50 Years - Unpack Asia, Think GlobalBT50 emblem marking 50 years of The Business Times
Streaks of blue light forming the backdrop of The Business Times 50th anniversary microsite

The Business Times 50 Years — Unpack Asia. Think Global.

From the front row: 50 years of headlines from a nation transformed »

The Business Times opens its archives to revisit the headlines that captured Singapore's changing business landscape and the moments that continue to shape it today

Explore the timeline

Singapore in 50 numbers: The figures that shaped a nation »

Step into an interactive journey that follows five decades of Singapore's economy, told through the numbers that changed how we live, work and invest

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The Next Wave

Spotlighting visionary leaders, government foresight and the transformative journeys of enterprises shaping tomorrow's economy

Studio spotlight shining on the companies featured in BT50 Shining a SpotlightStudio spotlight shining on the companies featured in BT50 Shining a SpotlightStudio spotlight shining on the companies featured in BT50 Shining a SpotlightStudio spotlight shining on the companies featured in BT50 Shining a SpotlightStudio spotlight shining on the companies featured in BT50 Shining a Spotlight
A*STARAccentureCAGCapitaLandCitibankCWT Pte. LimitedDBSDeloitteEDBEMAEYFar East OrganizationHi-P InternationalHong Leong GroupHSBCIOI PropertiesMapletreeMaybankNUSXOCBCPSA InternationalRobson LeeSCBSUTDUBSUOB

From research to real-world value »

An AI-powered vision system, co-developed by Sunningdale Tech and A*Star, inspects components on the factory floor.

Industry Voices

Former DPM Heng Swee Keat says that in recording what went wrong, the lessons learnt and how institutions responded, business journalism becomes a form of public memory.

The Business Times at 50: Chronicler, convener and partner in Singapore’s economic transformation

The many iterations of The Business Times’ mastheads over the years. From a 12-page newspaper in October 1976, BT has evolved with the needs of the market.

The Business Times at 50: Charting the next lap in a milestone year

The Business Times has followed the stories of public agencies and private enterprises alike in the past five decades.

BT celebrates 50 years of public-private synergy

Local players have seen spillover benefits from the presence of and partnerships with MNCs.

MNCs and Singapore’s local firms tie up for win-win outcomes as they scale across Asia

The innovation gap refers to the distance between a strong scientific result and a product, company or capability that gains traction in the real world.

The innovation gap that Singapore must close

While effective robots that mimic human dexterity are just beyond the horizon, their impact on societal and economic structure will likely be far wider.

AI is about to get a body. How can we be ready?

Cross-border electricity trade can unlock significant investments in renewable energy projects.

Building a more connected and sustainable South-east Asia

When fully developed in the 2040s, Tuas Port will have a total handling capacity of 65 million TEUs.

Transforming for the future of global trade

Airports need to look beyond the immediate demand cycle and make investment decisions before capacity becomes constrained.

The high cost of waiting for airport capacity

Artificial intelligence is not about software alone. Physical AI is likely to usher in the next wave of enterprise transformation.

Outfoxing artificial intelligence: The great human-AI face-off

Singapore is becoming an important proving ground for how tokenised money, assets and market infrastructure can work together at scale.

Laying the foundations for a new world of money

To support Singapore’s commitment to avoiding jobless growth, technology-driven productivity must lead to genuine capability growth.

Why Singapore’s AI moment needs more than technology

Singapore’s rise is closely tied to its reputation as a premier global financial hub.

Singapore’s edge in a world of disruption

Without trust, even the most sophisticated AI remains trapped in pilot mode.

Turning AI ambition into sustainable value with trust

The Republic’s development as a trusted international wealth hub has unfolded alongside Asia’s rise in the global wealth landscape.

International and interconnected: Supporting Singapore’s next chapter of wealth

For many organisations, the real cost of climate change on their business is a big unknown.

How climate resilience enhances business resilience

In Singapore, real estate has always been much more than just an asset class.

Epochs of Singapore real estate: From nation builder to future city artisan

Singapore equities are entering a new phase, supported by stronger economic growth, broader earnings momentum and rising investor participation.

The next chapter for Singapore equities

Like many other young Asian exchanges, Singapore has borrowed from older exchanges in establishing its regulatory regime.

Beyond paper tigers: Evolving SGX’s regulations to match Asia’s needs

Building trust by design may initially feel slower, as it requires organisations to redesign workflows. In reality, it is often the faster path.

Trust is the real AI advantage

Two distinct groups are emerging at the centre of Asia’s wealth story: the wealth creators and the stewards.

The two faces of wealth in Asia

Wealth is moving to the East, and Singapore is one of the places where the money lands.

Asia’s wealth boom is making every strategy look right

For institutions, success is built on perspective, discipline and a set of governing principles.

Enduring success in an age of constant change

A person may be financially wealthy, yet time-poor, experience-poor or purpose-poor.

What comes after ‘enough’?

Fundamentally different economic forces will redefine how we design and build – and how people live and work – in our urban environment in the coming years.

Singapore’s next lap: A more integrated, intelligent and sustainable city

BT50 Anniversary Gala Highlights

A night of legacy, vision, and celebration. Explore our post-event coverage and relive the defining moments

Business Leaders and Newsroom Legends Gather for the BT50 Celebration Gala

Good business publications must provide trust, judgment and perspective: Jeffrey Siow »

The Business Times 50 Years - Unpack Asia, Think Global

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.