You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

‘Fat finger’ blamed as Jardine Matheson loses US$41b in share value

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 10:18 AM

[SINGAPORE] Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, the centuries-old conglomerate, plunged 83 per cent before quickly recovering, with traders speculating that a fat finger error may have caused the dramatic drop.

The Singapore-listed stock sank in pre-market trading as shares changed hands at S$10.99, compared with a Wednesday close of S$66.47. It's now reversed most of the loss with a 0.1 per cent drop as of 10.03am in Singapore. The price action suggested that the plunge could have been caused by human error, according to four traders.

"Looking at the price recovery, it looks like a fat finger at the moment until we have more updates," said Marc Tan, a research analyst at KGI Securities Pte.

A spokesperson for Singapore Exchange Ltd said in an e-mail that the bourse is looking into the stock slide. Jardine Matheson didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kay Van-Petersen, a global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore said by e-mail that someone may have made a mistake with the timing of their trade.

Jardine Matheson, a diversified business that was established in China in 1832, is Singapore's most valuable stock with a market cap of US$49 billion as of Jan 23. Its business units provide financial services, supermarkets, engineering and construction, among others.

BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI up 0.11% to 3,174.59

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Keppel T&T, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Sino Grandness Food

The Place Holdings returns to profit in Q4 on new events business

CapitaLand Commercial Trust bumps Q4 DPU up 6.7% to 2.22 S cents

Brazil stocks in new record territory

Singapore fund managers troubled by trade war, geopolitical risks

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
5 Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Must Read

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

SL_mbs _240119_47.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Consumer

Marina Bay Sands' Q4 earnings slide on weaker VIP gaming

SL_capitaland _240119_45.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Keppel T&T, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Sino Grandness Food

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening