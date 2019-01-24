‘Fat finger’ blamed as Jardine Matheson loses US$41b in share value

[SINGAPORE] Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, the centuries-old conglomerate, plunged 83 per cent before quickly recovering, with traders speculating that a fat finger error may have caused the dramatic drop.

The Singapore-listed stock sank in pre-market trading as shares changed hands at S$10.99, compared with a Wednesday close of S$66.47. It's now reversed most of the loss with a 0.1 per cent drop as of 10.03am in Singapore. The price action suggested that the plunge could have been caused by human error, according to four traders.

"Looking at the price recovery, it looks like a fat finger at the moment until we have more updates," said Marc Tan, a research analyst at KGI Securities Pte.

A spokesperson for Singapore Exchange Ltd said in an e-mail that the bourse is looking into the stock slide. Jardine Matheson didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Kay Van-Petersen, a global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore said by e-mail that someone may have made a mistake with the timing of their trade.

Jardine Matheson, a diversified business that was established in China in 1832, is Singapore's most valuable stock with a market cap of US$49 billion as of Jan 23. Its business units provide financial services, supermarkets, engineering and construction, among others.

BLOOMBERG