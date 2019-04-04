You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

8 in 10 Singapore CFOs struggle to hire qualified finance professionals: Robert Half

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 5:50 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

Singapore

MORE than eight in 10 (83 per cent) of Singapore's chief financial officers (CFO) find it challenging to hire qualified finance professionals, according to a survey by recruitment consultancy Robert Half.

The response rate rises to 85 per cent among those who

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

How far do directors' duties extend?

Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes S'pore IPO to raise up to US$575m

UOB chief's pay rises 12% to S$10.56m in 2018

SingPost puts its struggling US e-commerce units on the market

Lonza in joint venture to develop biotherapeutic products

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

BT_20190403_ABPLAN1_3741837.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Bold solutions needed for Singapore to be more self-sufficient in food

BT_20190403_SPUBER3_3741949.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Garage

Uber's Singapore hub a signal more will follow

lwx_hyflux_030419_1.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux's problems due to its own commercial decisions: EMA

Most Read

1 Hyflux saga demands better debt disclosure rules
2 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament
3 Keppel, Sembcorp reinvention - from rigs to urban solutions
4 Best World shares sag after CLSA flags challenges in China
5 Five best-performing S-Reits average 20% return in Q1: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

doc74rdwhfn7nppj6f4ncg_doc6ul1vg217tem8ing3qi.jpg
Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

IRs to invest S$9b in major ramp-up of attractions; casino exclusivity period extended to 2030

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing activity picks up in March, but electronics still in decline

Apr 3, 2019
Technology

Singapore aims to lead the way in Industry 4.0 efforts in Asean

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening