8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
8TELECOM International has been served with an originating summons taken by Top Capital Securities to put the company into judicial management for not paying back a share subscription consideration of about S$1.7 million.
The two parties had agreed under the subscription
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg