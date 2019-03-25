You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

A bad year for the South Korean won may be about to get worse

Mon, Mar 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SOUTH Korea's won has been the worst-performing Asian currency this year. Data this week may add to its woes.

Industrial production and consumer confidence numbers will be in focus as traders seek to gauge whether the recent weakness in exports and inflation is spreading.

Signs of slower growth may fuel bets that the Bank of Korea will follow the Federal Reserve in turning more dovish, quickening the won's decline.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The data has run a lot weaker than I had bargained on," said Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research and chief economist at ING Bank NV in Singapore. ''If anything, the Federal Reserve's decision makes it more likely the Bank of Korea cuts."

Most emerging Asian currencies have strengthened this year as US-China trade tensions have eased and the Fed has stopped raising interest rates. The won has been the odd one out, falling 1.3 per cent.

Industrial production slowed to a four-month low of 0.1 per cent in January, and if February's data due on Friday confirm that trend, the won's losses may escalate. Consumer confidence numbers for March are due on Wednesday, and a manufacturing sentiment survey on Thursday.

Traders have been building bets that the Bank of Korea is poised to cut interest rates for the first time in three years, even though governor Lee Ju-yeol has sought to damp that speculation. Three-year bond yields are approaching the central bank's benchmark of 1.75 per cent, while the market implied policy rate for one year's time has dropped to 1.64 per cent from as high as 2.10 per cent in May.

If this week's data reinforce the slowing trend, the dollar-won currency pair may rise above the range of 1,104.95 to 1,144.75 it's been stuck in since the end of June. Technicals suggest that if it breaches the upper end of that band, it may test the July 2017 high of 1,157.90. The pair closed on Friday at 1,130.20. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Qatar unveils enhanced Economy Class, 7 new destinations

Freshworks launches Asean hub in Singapore

Sabana Reit's Tuas property sale called off

CSE Global on acquisition trail

USDJPY still moving along upward trend-line

Feedback shows broad support for Budget 2019

Editor's Choice

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_VTSEMB23_3732162.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp to supply solar power to YCH's warehouses in Asia

Most Read

1 The Hyflux story so far
2 Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site
3 HDB awards white site in Pasir Ris Central to Allgreen Properties, Kerry Properties tie-up
4 Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low
5 Li Ka-Shing's son stumbles in year since father’s retirement

Must Read

BT_20190323_BTCOVER23_3732289-1.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Brunch

The Hyflux story so far

BT_20190323_SPTELEMED20GBM4_3732276.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Garage

Telemedicine startups confront limits of diagnosis over video

lwx_Challenger_230319_5.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pangolin Investment says exit offer for Challenger is too low

BT_20190323_KRTENDER23_3732490.jpg
Mar 23, 2019
Real Estate

Kuok Group plans mall and 480 apartments on Pasir Ris site

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening