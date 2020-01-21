AA Group's executive director assisting in CAD investigation

AA Group Holdings' executive director Lai Choong Hon has been asked by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) to assist with an investigation in relation to an offence under the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289.

Mr Lai said he had fully cooperated with the CAD, said AA Group. His responsibilities as executive director continue as normal, and the company's business and operations are not affected, it added.

AA Group manufactures and supplies high-precision cold-forged loudspeaker parts.

AA Group shares closed at one Singapore cent on Tuesday, down 0.1 cent or 9.09 per cent.