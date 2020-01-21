You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AA Group's executive director assisting in CAD investigation

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 11:12 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

AA Group Holdings' executive director Lai Choong Hon has been asked by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) to assist with an investigation in relation to an offence under the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289.

Mr Lai said he had fully cooperated with the CAD, said AA Group. His responsibilities as executive director continue as normal, and the company's business and operations are not affected, it added.

AA Group manufactures and supplies high-precision cold-forged loudspeaker parts.

AA Group shares closed at one Singapore cent on Tuesday, down 0.1 cent or 9.09 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

SP Corp full-year earnings rise 32% on higher interest income

Mapletree Industrial Trust posts Q3 DPU of 3.16 S cents

Keppel DC Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.83 S cents

Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.51 US cents

CCT postpones results release and briefing 'until further notice'

Broker's take: Credit Suisse expects Singapore market to be 'more resilient' in severe Wuhan virus outbreak

BREAKING

Jan 21, 2020 11:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Aviva says Chairman Montague to retire in 2020

[BENGALURU] Insurer Aviva said on Tuesday Chairman Adrian Montague will retire in 2020, months after the insurer's...

Jan 21, 2020 11:02 PM
Companies & Markets

SP Corp full-year earnings rise 32% on higher interest income

SP CORPORATION on Tuesday posted a 32 per cent rise in full-year net profit to S$2.5 million from S$1.9 million a...

Jan 21, 2020 10:49 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower on China virus outbreak, growth worries

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and...

Jan 21, 2020 10:28 PM
Government & Economy

North Korea may seek 'new path' after US fails to meet talks deadline

[GENEVA] North Korea said on Tuesday the United States had ignored a deadline for nuclear talks and it no longer...

Jan 21, 2020 09:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Halliburton takes US$2.2b charge on shale slump

[WASHINGTON] US oilfield services firm Halliburton on Tuesday disclosed a US$2.2 billion charge to earnings as...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly