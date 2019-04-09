You are here

Ace Achieve Infocom warns it may be unable to operate as a going concern

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 5:50 AM
A MEMORANDUM of understanding (MOU) and loan agreement that Ace Achieve Infocom entered into have been terminated after its shares were suspended from trading, with the company warning that it may not be able to operate as a going concern unless it finds replacement funding.

