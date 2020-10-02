Acra, MAS, SGX RegCo update checklist on conduct of general meetings

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
THE Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) have updated a checklist that guides listed and non-listed entities on the conduct of general meetings.
This follows updates...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes