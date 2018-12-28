You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Acromec full-year loss widens with audited results

Fri, Dec 28, 2018 - 8:13 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED specialist engineering firm Acromec has highlighted differences in its unaudited and audited financial results for the year ended Sept 30, 2018, with an additional S$801,000 loss recorded.

With the audited results, loss attributable to owners of the company widened to S$3.43 million from S$2.62 million previously. Loss per share was 2.58 Singapore cents, compared to 1.97 Singapore cents based on the unaudited results.

The discrepancy was due to an additional S$801,000 in other operating expenses and an accompanying decrease in trade receivables. Acromec said that this was due to "impairment made on the trade receivables of a customer", as there are indications of the impairment "in view of material developments affecting the customer that occurred after the release of the unaudited full-year results".

Acromec said that it is following up on the matter closely with the customer, and is taking steps to recover the debt. It will make further announcements as and when there are material updates to the matter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Acromec shares last closed at eight Singapore cents on Dec 27.

Companies & Markets

Yanlord Land unit acquires Hangzhou firms

LionGold to receive investment, relieving debt burden

Keppel bags residential site in Chengdu Tianfu area for 889.7 million yuan

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

OUE Lippo Healthcare gains court OK to continue suit against Crest funds

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

Editor's Choice

BT_20181228_VENTURE_3653799.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Technology

Is value emerging in battered tech manufacturing stocks?

BT_20181228_KUAN_3653775.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

More foreign Reits likely to list in Singapore in 2019 as investors seek havens: Credit Suisse

SL_calculator_281218_7.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Worries over US tax rules lifted for Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
3 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m
4 Innopac's outgoing CEO owed S$491,920 for unused leave dating back to 2008
5 Creative down 16.75%, queried by SGX
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

doc73dwwkfee9v9pf4hnpx_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore trims industrial land supply in first half of 2019 to 11.86 ha

doc73e0se1mwi11ji3ovp02_doc71tycpwo66azzanlef.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_condo_2812.jpg
Dec 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices fall 0.4% in November from October: NUS index

Dec 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Malaysia theme park operator seeks Singapore listing on Catalist board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening