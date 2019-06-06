Acromec inks deal to own, operate fertility medical centre

CATALIST-LISTED specialist engineering firm Acromec has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) for a proposed collaboration to own and operate a private fertility medical centre, it said in an exchange filing on Thursday morning.

Acromec entered into the LOI on Monday with two fertility medicine specialists who will lead the core management team, as well as with a US-based fertility clinic as strategic investor and adviser.

The two individuals are a senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, who will serve as medical director of the centre, and a clinical embryologist who will serve as IVF (in vitro fertilisation) laboratory director.

Acromec intends to acquire the assets required for the operation of the centre – such as the premises and equipment – from one of its former customers. The customer was recently placed under judicial management by Acromec for debt recovery and restructuring purposes. Acromec said it is familiar with these assets because it designed, put in place and out-fitted them.

After they are acquired, the assets will be leased to the Management Co, a special purpose vehicle to be incorporated to manage and lead the fertility centre. Acromec said that leasing the assets will contribute an additional revenue stream.

The LOI will lapse one year after June 3 unless renewed or earlier terminated.

Lim Say Chin, executive chairman and managing director of Acromec, said the proposed collaboration is an opportunity to participate in the growth of the regional fertility business.

Acromec’s board believes that the proposed collaboration presents a strategic opportunity for the group to raise its core engineering services business to the “next higher value-add level”.

Beyond the provision of mainly engineering services, the group is also working towards a turnkey model where it can source for the funding, design, build and outfit of the medical facilities, to lease out or self-operate upon completion.

In the current instance, the proposed collaboration for the fertility centre can “potentially realise greater value” for the centre’s assets as compared to liquidating and disposing the assets to third parties, Acromec said.

Separately, the company announced two weeks ago that its 80 per cent-owned unit Acropower will build, own and operate a waste-to-energy power plant at Chew’s Agriculture’s new poultry farm under a 15-year agreement.

The power plant is meant to boost recurring income and diversify its business into renewable energy, Acromec said on May 21.

Acromec designs and constructs facilities requiring controlled environments, such as laboratories, medical and sterile facilities, and cleanrooms. It mainly serves the healthcare, pharmaceutical, biomedical science, research and academia, and electronics sectors.

Shares of Acromec were trading down 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.151 per cent at 9.1 cents as at 10.28am on Thursday.