You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Addvalue Technologies extends net loss in Q1

Fri, Aug 10, 2018 - 10:32 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

ADDVALUE Technologies posted a net loss of US$862,000 for its first quarter, easing from US$1.07 million a year ago.

Revenue went up 33.4 per cent to US$1.13 million, largely attributed to the maiden delivery of Software Defined Radio communication modules (SDR Modules) to a government agency.

Loss per share stood at 0.05 US cents, compared to 0.06 US cents previously.

No dividend was declared.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the group expects to register accelerated revenue growth for both its Inter-satellite Data Relay System (IDRS) and Non-IDRS businesses from FY2019.

This comes on the back of new proprietary Software Defined Radio modules, which have generated global interests with repeat orders from a Singapore government agency, newly US  approved proprietary iFleetONE VMS, which is the most advanced fisheries management technology certified for use in the US today, and newly forged IDRS partnership with British start-up Open Cosmos, said the group.

Companies & Markets

Asiatravel.com Holdings seeks 2-month extension to announce Q2 results due to cashflow issues, lack of finance staff

Nordic Group's Q2 net profit up 17%

Hyphens Pharma profit down 25.6%, mainly from one-off IPO expenses

Hong Leong Finance's Q2 net profit up 41.7%

Wee Hur Holdings' net profit up 82%

Koh Brothers Group's Q2 net profit down 37%

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_100818_7.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks of F&B players can be a defensive play

BP_India_100818_8.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Startups

For Singapore startups, India is a land of fintech opportunities

BT_20180810_YCVICTOR_3527986.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Life & Culture

'Lucky accident' led him to find home here

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Stocks to watch: Singtel, CapitaLand, CDL, StarHub, Yangzijiang, Vard Holdings
4 Singtel Q1 profit down 7% on weaker results from Airtel, Telkomsel
5 Business prospects dim for second half; small firms to be badly hit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's retail takings up in June, buoyed by motor vehicle sales

BP_SGshop_100818_76.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 10, 2018
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 SMEs likely to go cashless by 2023: OCBC poll

yq-anchoree-25072020.jpg
Aug 10, 2018
Real Estate

Tender for EC site at Anchorvale Crescent launched; strong response expected

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening