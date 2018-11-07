You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Advance SCT to expand into infrastructure engineering

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 7:54 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

ADVANCE SCT (ASCT), a supplier of copper-related products, plans to diversify into the business of mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering for mission-critical infrastructure and systems.

The group has proposed to change its name to Citicode to reflect the change in business.

The proposed changes follow a strategic review conducted under the leadership of the company's new chairman and chief executive Teh Wing Kwan, who became a substantial shareholder of ASCT in July after he acquired a 28.7 per cent interest in the company. 

ASCT had just been taken off the Singapore Exchange's watchlist and had previously announced that it would evaluate new investment strategies. Mr Teh was the group CEO and managing director of Sapphire Corp from 2013 to 2017, during which the company underwent "a major corporate restructuring and transformation plans", the group said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

ASCT wants to go into the highly specialised M&E and infrastructure engineering industry, including managing the supply chain and integrating or broadening the scope of M&E engineering projects to support smart facilities management and smart city applications, it said.

The company is also in the midst of evaluating various acquisition targets, exploring joint venture opportunities and discussing strategic collaboration structures. It is targeting projects in Singapore and South-east Asia.

In August, ASCT said that it had entered into a non-binding letter of collaboration with Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Dai-Dan Co and N&T Engineering Enterprises to jointly explore and evaluate business opportunities in relation to M&E engineering works for mission-critical facilities and infrastructure in Singapore and other parts of South-east Asia such as Thailand.

The proposed business diversification and proposed name change are subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained at an extraordinary general meeting at a later date.

ASCT shares last changed hands at S$0.001 on Monday.

Companies & Markets

Ley Choon issues profit warning for Q2

YZJ Shipbuilding Q3 net profit down 10%

TalkMed Q3 net profit up 7%

Jawala says subsidiary's bank accounts frozen by authorities

Aspial Q3 net profit soars to S$18.7m, declares 0.25 cent dividend

Jardine C&C Q3 earnings down 3%

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX less strict than peers, but compliance is weighing on firms

BT_20181107_PGRTT5_3609752.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms

BT_20181107_LLROSEMARY_3609783.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Infusing science with fun

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
5 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nancy Pelosi.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

doc72ntwc8zj1z1ovusn9e_doc72ex62j5j3r14jt5tkn8.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening