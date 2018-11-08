Advance SCT to expand into infrastructure engineering

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ADVANCE SCT (ASCT), a supplier of copper-related products, plans to diversify into the business of mechanical and electrical (M&E) engineering for mission-critical infrastructure and systems.
The group has proposed to change its name to Citicode to reflect the change
