You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Adventus sells stake in unit for US$1.1m to reduce exposure in Vietnam project

Wed, May 22, 2019 - 9:43 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

INVESTMENT holding company Adventus Holdings said on Tuesday night that it has disposed 45 per cent of its stake in subsidiary ADV S3 for US$1.1 million to one of the latter’s joint venture partners for a residential project in Vietnam.

Adventus is looking to reduce its exposure in the project after it encountered some difficulties in obtaining licences, permits and/or approvals issued by relevant Vietnamese authorities, it said in a regulatory filing.

The purchaser of the stake in ADV S3 is Tran Hoang Anh Tuan, who is a partner in AP NHS Da Nang Joint Stock Company (AP NHS), a joint venture formed by ADV S3, Panthera and Nguyen Thai Dong Huong on April 19, 2018. The joint venture firm was to acquire a plot of land in Danang, Vietnam, to develop a residential apartment on the 3,825 sq m plot.

ADV S3, an investment holding company, at the time agreed to pay 50.72 billion dong (S$2.9 million) for a 45 per cent stake in AP NHS.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Following the sale of the stake to Mr Tran, ADV S3 will no longer be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adventus Investments (Vietnam) (AIV), in turn a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adventus Holdings. AIV will continue to hold a 55 per cent stake in ADV S3.

A payment of US$55,252 is required within seven days from the date of the sale and purchase agreement, followed by the balance payment of US$1.05 million no later than May 30, also the date of completion. ADV S3 is also required to provide its audited fiscal 2018 financial statements to Mr Tran.

Proceeds from the disposal will be used for working capital requirements, and to fund acquisition opportunities which arise, Adventus said.

Adventus shares were trading flat at 0.4 Singapore cents on Wednesday as at 9.27am. 

Companies & Markets

Unit’s ex-interim CEO suing Pine Capital for alleged discrimination and/or prejudice

International Cement raises S$3.6m through conditional share placement to individual investor

China Star Food raises S$4.3m from fully subscribed rights issue

Combine Will, MindChamps dividend payments delayed

Temasek-linked Astrea PE bonds get Fitch upgrades, affirmations

DBS, AU Optronics sign Taiwan's first sustainability-linked loan

Editor's Choice

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190522_GDP22A_3787999.jpg
May 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore growth downgraded as trade war threatens economy, business

BT_20190522_WESTPAC_3788072.jpg
May 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Westpac Singapore pulls rug from under 300 mortgage customers

lwx_Huawei_220519_3.jpg
May 22, 2019
Stocks

Tech stocks take a beating amid Washington's ban against Huawei

May 22, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MindChamps, Combine Will International, China Star Food Group, Acromec

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening