You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AEM Q2 net profit up 15.6% to S$9.5m

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 7:02 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

AEM Holdings' net profit rose 15.6 per cent to S$9.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, up from S$8.2 million in the year-ago period, the semiconductor equipment maker announced on Monday after the market closed.

This was on the back of a 16.5 per cent rise in revenue to S$72.7 million from S$62.3 million. Earnings per share for the second quarter were 3.49 Singapore cents, up from 3.16 Singapore cents for Q2 2017.

For the first half of 2018, AEM's net profit was up 43.4 per cent year-on-year to S$17.7 million. Revenue rose 32.4 per cent to S$138.3 million due to growing sales orders from AEM's major customer. AEM also saw better profit margins with its major cost component of raw materials and other consumables rising more slowly than sales growth, due mainly to cost reduction initiatives.

In light of its first half performance, the group has declared an interim dividend of 1.5 Singapore cents per share.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To date, the group has received sales orders worth S$235 million for delivery in FY 2018. The group said it remains on track to achieve its profit guidance for FY 2018 with revenue of at least S$255 million and operating profit before tax of at least S$42 million.

Said executive chairman Loke Wai San: “We continue to generate positive cash flow and remain optimistic of the long-term prospects of our equipment and consumables. Our acquisitions are all progressing well with new customer engagements, and we are cautiously optimistic on securing several key customers in 2019.”

Companies & Markets

MNACT Q1 DPU edges up to 1.88 cents

Sheng Siong Q2 net profit up 6.4% to S$17.1m

E-commerce startup Synagie prices IPO at S$0.27 to raise net proceeds of S$9.8m

United Overseas Australia expects H1 group operating profit to fall 4.7% to A$43m

China Environment to receive S$1.2m as settlement of suit against ex-chairman

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices gain at slower 0.7% pace in June: NUS index

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018 UOB Car Loan Launch1 (1).jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service

Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening