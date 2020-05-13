Aims Apac Reit cuts Q4 DPU by 27.3% to conserve cash amid pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
AIMS Apac Reit's distribution per unit (DPU) fell by 27.3 per cent to two Singapore cents for its fourth quarter ended March 31, from 2.75 cents a year earlier.
Gross revenue was down 5.7 per cent at S$28.2 million for the quarter, the real estate investment trust (Reit)...
