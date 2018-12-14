You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

AIMS Property fund eyes opportunities in Australian commercial real estate downturn

Fri, Dec 14, 2018 - 2:00 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

DUAL-listed AIMS Property Securities Fund is “strategically positioned” to take advantage of a downturn in the Australian commercial real estate market, which has begun to show signs of weakening, chairman George Wang wrote in a letter sent to unitholders.

He said that the tightening of bank lending is expected to “play a large role” in the downturn of commercial real estate market on the continent. As such, the fund is expecting the next few years to present “exceptional investment opportunities” that meet its long-term capital growth strategy, he wrote.

That view was included in a letter by Mr Wang thanking unitholders for siding with management and rejecting a recent attempt by investment firms Samuel Terry Asset Management and Sandon Capital to wind up the fund. Samuel Terry had also made a similar attempt in January last year, and failed.

In the letter Mr Wang said that every time activist unitholders attempt to wind up the fund, it consumes “immense amounts of labour and cash resources”, which he argued will be better spent on gaining returns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“Every windup attempt costs the fund and our unitholders a few hundred thousand dollars, which I personally feel is very painful and unfair,” he wrote.

“They are trying to take advantage of all our unitholders’ long-term benefits for their own short-term goals.”

In the letter, Mr Wang also thanked unitholders for supporting the fund management and keeping the fund going.

Companies & Markets

Lorenzo suspends trading after auditor disclaims opinion, questions going concern assumptions

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Roxy-Pacific to 'hold' on strong property sales

SilkAir to boost services to Cairns to daily flights from June 2019

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Delong, Lorenzo

China Taisan judicial managers can't obtain key records, seek time to report financials

SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge

Editor's Choice

Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SMEs seek flexibility in foreign labour policy for O&M sector

BT_20181214_NBMAY_3643512.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

May's Brexit deal could fail unless EU leaders lend support

BT_20181214_ABSC14_3643527.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Housing demand could still fuel 2019 growth in Singapore

Most Read

1 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Singapore shares end higher on Thursday
4 US dollar to gain still against Singapore unit into new year
5 En bloc hopefuls cut prices as reality bites
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_vp_1412.jpg
Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost names Singapore chief, reports seasonal parcel surge

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

SilkAir to boost services to Cairns to daily flights from June 2019

Dec 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Roxy-Pacific to 'hold' on strong property sales

2018-12-12T132124Z_148063469_RC1F8EE50C80_RTRMADP_3_BRITAIN-EU.JPG
Dec 14, 2018
Government & Economy

EU gives May assurances on Brexit, but cold comfort

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening