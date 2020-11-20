Alibaba Pictures Group H1 net loss narrows to 162.1m yuan

ALIBABA Pictures Group's net loss narrowed to 162.1 million yuan (S$33.1 million) for the half-year ended Sept 30, 2020, less than half the 390.4 million yuan net loss in the year-ago period, according to the Chinese film company's results released on Thursday night.

Revenue for this first half was 926.7 million yuan, down from 1.5 billion yuan in the year-ago period.

Loss per share for the period was 0.61 fen, compared with a loss per share of 1.48 fen in the year-ago period. No dividend was declared.

Dual-listed in Singapore and Hong Kong, the firm had earlier announced plans to delist from the Singapore Exchange's mainboard on Dec 4. Trading in its shares in Singapore has been suspended since Nov 11.