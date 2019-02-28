Amara Holdings posts 35% jump in FY2018 profit

Amara Holdings reported a 35 per cent jump in fiscal 2018 profit to S$32.0 million from S$23.7 million the previous year.

Earnings per share was 5.56 Singapore cents, up from 4.12 Singapore cents.

It declared a final dividend of one Singapore cent and a special dividend of one Singapore cent. It paid a final dividend of one Singapore cent the year ago.

Revenue for the 12 months ended Dec 31 rose 16 per cent to S$104.2 million, from FY2017's S$89.8 million, due to higher revenue in its hotel investment and management segment.

