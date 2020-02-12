You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Anchor Resources' Malaysian mining sites face delayed return of China staff

Wed, Feb 12, 2020 - 10:09 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

TRAVEL curbs imposed amid the global Covid-19 epidemic have delayed the return of some Chinese workers at Catalist-listed miner Anchor Resources' gold and granite mining operations in Malaysia, the company disclosed in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

While all the Chinese workers for its gold mining tailings operation reached Malaysia before the travel restrictions kicked in, some underground tunnelling workers were unable to do so.

Otherwise, in the granite-mining segment, some of wholly-owned subsidiary GGTM's contractors could not enter Malaysia because of the restrictions.

The board added: "The delay of the return of these Chinese contractors has delayed the deliveries of granite dimension stones, for both local and overseas customers.

"The group has informed the affected customers on such delay and will endeavour to deliver the backlog orders as soon as practicable when the contractors return to work."

SEE ALSO

Opec says coronavirus to trim 2020 oil demand as it weighs deeper cut

This is on top of a delay in quarry aggregate sales to a company in Brunei, which have been pushed back to June 2020 on what Anchor said was "the delays by the project owner in Brunei".

"As the situation on the Covid-19 outbreak remains uncertain, the group will continue to monitor the financial impact," the board said.

Separately, Anchor's wholly-owned Angka Alamjaya, which exports gold concentrate ore to China from Terengganu, earlier this week got in-principle approval to produce gold concentrate ore in Kelantan in a joint venture with the Land and Mineral Director Office, said the group.

Anchor shares closed flat at 0.8 Singapore cent on Wednesday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

UOI posts 69.5% jump in FY2019 net profit of S$40.4m

Thomson Medical Group narrows Q4 net loss to S$1.16m

Wing Tai Holdings posts 61% jump in Q2 net profit of S$26m

Neo Group Q3 net profit nearly doubles to S$3.79m

Genting Singapore pessimistic about 1H2020 on 'massive disruption' of coronavirus

Vicom posts 18% fall in FY2019 net profit of S$28.4m despite revenue rise

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 12, 2020 09:58 PM
Companies & Markets

UOI posts 69.5% jump in FY2019 net profit of S$40.4m

MAINBOARD-LISTED United Overseas Insurance Limited (UOI), a subsidiary of United Overseas Bank (UOB), saw its full-...

Feb 12, 2020 09:56 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec says coronavirus to trim 2020 oil demand as it weighs deeper cut

[LONDON] Opec on Wednesday cut its forecast for global growth in oil demand this year due to the coronavirus...

Feb 12, 2020 09:29 PM
Government & Economy

Cambodia to allow cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears to dock

[HANOI] Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone...

Feb 12, 2020 08:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical Group narrows Q4 net loss to S$1.16m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Thomson Medical Group, which used to trade as Rowsley, narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter,...

Feb 12, 2020 08:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Wing Tai Holdings posts 61% jump in Q2 net profit of S$26m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Wing Tai Holdings, which owns Winsland House in Singapore and manages retail brands such as Dorothy...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly