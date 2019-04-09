Anchor Resources proposes S$2.2m share placement for bond repayment

CATALIST-LISTED Anchor Resources has entered a placement agreement with 18 subscribers for 143.8 million new shares in the capital of the company at an issue price of S$0.0153 each that will raise S$2.2 million, it said before market open on Tuesday.

The subscribers were introduced by investor Tan Ong Huat, the Malaysian goldmine operator said in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing.

The issue price represents a discount of 10 per cent to Anchor Resources’ volume weighted average price of S$0.017 for trades done on April 3, prior to its trading halt on April 4. The company requested to lift the trading halt in a separate filing on Tuesday morning.

Out of the S$2.15 million net proceeds from the placement, S$762,500 will be used to repay the amount due April 3, 2019, to first tranche bond investors Lim Chiau Woei, Tan Beng Kiat and Kok Kai Jok. The remainder of S$1.39 million will be used to redeem the company’s second tranche bonds due April 3, 2019.

The repayments of the bonds were intended to be funded by the company’s 1 per cent unsecured redeemable equity-linked notes due 2022 (RELN), in principal amount of S$10 million in three tranches, which was agreed to be subscribed by Advance Opportunities Fund (AOF) and Advance Opportunities Fund I in March 12.

Achor said that due to the urgency of funds raising required to meet the payment of guaranteed bonds due on May 3, 2019, the company had decided to withdraw the RELN Tranche 1 ALA and intends to subject the issue of shares under the RELN issue to specific shareholders’ approval in the future, should the need arise.

When the placement is complete, introducer Mr Tan Ong Huat will be paid seven per cent of the S$2.2 million raised, satisfied with 10.1 million new shares in the company at the issue price of S$0.0153, worth around S$154,000.

Mr Tan currently holds S$1.7 million of guaranteed non-convertible bonds, the maturity date of which has been extended to May 3. He also owns 68 million free unlisted warrants, each carrying the right to subscribe for one new share in the company. Mr Tan also holds guaranteed non-convertible bonds worth S$1.9 million due 2020.

The company disclosed that Mr Tan and all 18 subscribers introduced by him have no connections or business relationships with the company, its directors and shareholders. It added that the placement was "necessary for fundraising purposes and improving the financial position of the company".

The placement is conditional on approval from SGX and the company's directors. Anchor Resources will also submit an application to SGX-ST via its sponsor UOB Kay Hian for the listing and quotation of the share on the Catalist board.