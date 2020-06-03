Ardian raises US$19b for private equity secondaries platform

Asian investors including those from Singapore, South Korea, China and Japan accounted for about 20 per cent of the funds raised.

PRIVATE investment firm Ardian has raised US$19 billion worth of commitments from investors globally for its eighth-generation private equity (PE) secondaries platform, which it says is the world's largest.

In 2016 the firm attracted US$14 billion for its seventh-generation platform. The latest round includes US$5 billion of co-investment interests.

Institutions are understood to account for about 88 per cent of funds, and the balance comprises family offices and high net worth individuals.

The monies are to be invested in a fund of funds, which is in turn invested in PE secondaries. Secondaries refer to the buying and selling of pre-existing PE commitments, creating liquidity for investors.

In a statement, Ardian said its success in fundraising highlights the maturity of the secondaries market, which has become an important source of liquidity. It said investors including pension funds and family offices are looking to rebalance PE portfolios and seek yield opportunities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest Ardian platform attracted 275 investors from nearly 40 countries. Investors comprised pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies and high net worth individuals. There was "particularly strong growth" among Asian, Latin American and Middle Eastern investors.

Ardian manages a total of about US$96 billion. Of this, around US$53 billion is in fund of funds assets, covering both primary and secondary PE funds. The funds have exposures to over 10,000 portfolio companies through 1,600 underlying funds. The firm also manages US$19 billion in direct funds and US$16 billion in infrastructure funds.

Won Ha, Ardian head of Singapore and Korea, said: "In recent years we have seen increasing demand from Asian investors wanting exposure and access to the secondaries market... At the same time we also see more Asian sellers of private equity assets who are looking to access secondary private equity funds as they rebalance their portfolios and deploy capital to pursue new opportunities."

Vincent Gombault, head of Ardian fund of funds and member of the executive committee, said: "In the current environment, the secondaries market has a crucial role to play in providing institutional investors with liquidity. It's a vital tool for pension funds and investors in how they allocate investments in private equity.

"While this is another significant milestone in the growth of our fund of funds platform, more important is how it highlights the continued development of the secondaries market. It is now a mature market which will only grow in importance for private equity investors in the years to come."