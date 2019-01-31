Ascendas Reit Q3 DPU up 0.7%

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
ASCENDAS Reit on Wednesday posted a 0.7 per cent increase in distribution per unit (DPU) to 3.998 Singapore cents for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, from 3.970 Singapore cents a year ago. Ascendas noted that the DPU takes into account an enlarged number of units in issue
